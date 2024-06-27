There's a beautiful meaning behind Taylor Swift's new ring
A thoughtful gift from Gigi Hadid
With Taylor Swift's Eras tour in full swing (here's what to wear to it in case you were wondering), there has been a lot written about her amazing costumes - and that Travis Kelce appearance of course.
Many designers have created her epic looks, from Versace to Roberto Cavalli, but when it comes to jewellery, I have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot of her new ring.
The signet ring is a gift from one of her best friends, none other than Gigi Hadid, and comes with a very, very thoughtful meaning behind it.
Designed in collaboration with Cece Jewellery, it features an image of Taylor's beloved cat, Benjamin Button, encircled by a pearl border.
On either side of the ring are flaming hearts with a number at their centre. 13 on one side, which is the singer's favourite number and one associated with luck, and 87 on the other side, which Travis Kelce's jersey number.
Another thoughtful detail: TTPD, engraved on the inside, a nod to the singer's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.
Designer Cece, who previously helped Gigi design a ring for Kendall Jenner, told us: "It was an honour to design a piece for one of the world's most famous pets, belonging to the most iconic woman of our time. The fact that it was a thoughtful gift from Gigi to Taylor makes it even more special. We love their friendship and are thrilled to have been able to design something so meaningful and sweet! The commission came via Instagram and it was such a fun process designing this special piece with Gigi."
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
