There's a beautiful meaning behind Taylor Swift's new ring

With Taylor Swift's Eras tour in full swing (here's what to wear to it in case you were wondering), there has been a lot written about her amazing costumes - and that Travis Kelce appearance of course.

Many designers have created her epic looks, from Versace to Roberto Cavalli, but when it comes to jewellery, I have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot of her new ring.

The signet ring is a gift from one of her best friends, none other than Gigi Hadid, and comes with a very, very thoughtful meaning behind it.

Designed in collaboration with Cece Jewellery, it features an image of Taylor's beloved cat, Benjamin Button, encircled by a pearl border.

On either side of the ring are flaming hearts with a number at their centre. 13 on one side, which is the singer's favourite number and one associated with luck, and 87 on the other side, which Travis Kelce's jersey number.

Another thoughtful detail: TTPD, engraved on the inside, a nod to the singer's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.



Designer Cece, who previously helped Gigi design a ring for Kendall Jenner, told us: "It was an honour to design a piece for one of the world's most famous pets, belonging to the most iconic woman of our time. The fact that it was a thoughtful gift from Gigi to Taylor makes it even more special. We love their friendship and are thrilled to have been able to design something so meaningful and sweet! The commission came via Instagram and it was such a fun process designing this special piece with Gigi."

Shop Signet Rings

Liberty, 9ct Gold Initial Signet Ring £305 at Liberty

Daisy London, Wild Daisies Signet Ring 18ct Gold Plate £89 at Daisy London