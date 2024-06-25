Taylor Swift gave Matty Healy's ex a coveted spot in the Eras Tour VIP tent

Taylor Swift has wrapped up the Eras Tour in London (for now), and what an incredible run she had during the three day stint at Wembley Arena. Not only did she surprise fans with an onstage cameo from Travis Kelce, but she also managed to get celebrities, politicians and even royalty to head to the venue to watch her perform. There was Prince William proudly showing off his best dad dancing and George and Charlotte's cute selfie with the popstar, Hugh Grant appearing to confirm he was doing tequila shots with her 'excellent if gigantic boyfriend', Sir Keir Starmer declaring himself a Swiftie, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott legging it back to the VIP tent so they didn't miss her singing Style.

All in all, it seemed like everyone was donning their sparkles and cowboy hats for Taylor's London shows - and eagled-eyed fans also noticed that her infamous VIP tent (which is where her high-profile and super famous guests are seated) included none other than model Gabrielle Brooks. The 28 year-old attended Saturday's show with boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, but before she was in a relationship with The Hunger Games actor she famously dated The 1975's Matty Healy. The former couple reportedly dated for four years before splitting in 2019.

Of course, Swifties - and just about anyone who is remotely familiar with Taylor's latest album - will know that the singer had a brief but poignant romance with Matty last year, much of which she details on The Tortured Poets Department. Many have speculated that one of the songs on the album, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, is about Matty - and when Gabriella shared her photo dump from the gig on Instagram, she included a very interesting array of images.

Alongside photos of herself dancing, the VIP buggy and a clip of the popstar singing, she finished the carousel with a photo of Taylor performing the song. Many of her followers were quick to assign meaning to the picture, with one writing: "You had the chance to do the funniest thing and you did it!! Love it!"

Another added: "Wonder what Gabriella and Taylor have in common."

A third wrote: "Posting the photo of TS singing The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived about their mutual ex is pretty much the best thing ever."

Another follower said: "The last slide [crying emoji] she's a comedian your honour."

Taylor is set to perform in Dublin this weekend before taking the Eras Tour to various cities in Europe, and returning to London for five more shows in August.