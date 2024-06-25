Taylor Swift gave Matty Healy's ex a coveted spot in the Eras Tour VIP tent
All eyes on Gabriella Brooks' Instagram
Taylor Swift has wrapped up the Eras Tour in London (for now), and what an incredible run she had during the three day stint at Wembley Arena. Not only did she surprise fans with an onstage cameo from Travis Kelce, but she also managed to get celebrities, politicians and even royalty to head to the venue to watch her perform. There was Prince William proudly showing off his best dad dancing and George and Charlotte's cute selfie with the popstar, Hugh Grant appearing to confirm he was doing tequila shots with her 'excellent if gigantic boyfriend', Sir Keir Starmer declaring himself a Swiftie, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott legging it back to the VIP tent so they didn't miss her singing Style.
All in all, it seemed like everyone was donning their sparkles and cowboy hats for Taylor's London shows - and eagled-eyed fans also noticed that her infamous VIP tent (which is where her high-profile and super famous guests are seated) included none other than model Gabrielle Brooks. The 28 year-old attended Saturday's show with boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, but before she was in a relationship with The Hunger Games actor she famously dated The 1975's Matty Healy. The former couple reportedly dated for four years before splitting in 2019.
Of course, Swifties - and just about anyone who is remotely familiar with Taylor's latest album - will know that the singer had a brief but poignant romance with Matty last year, much of which she details on The Tortured Poets Department. Many have speculated that one of the songs on the album, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, is about Matty - and when Gabriella shared her photo dump from the gig on Instagram, she included a very interesting array of images.
Alongside photos of herself dancing, the VIP buggy and a clip of the popstar singing, she finished the carousel with a photo of Taylor performing the song. Many of her followers were quick to assign meaning to the picture, with one writing: "You had the chance to do the funniest thing and you did it!! Love it!"
A post shared by Gabriella Brooks (@gabriella_brooks)
A photo posted by on
Another added: "Wonder what Gabriella and Taylor have in common."
A third wrote: "Posting the photo of TS singing The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived about their mutual ex is pretty much the best thing ever."
Another follower said: "The last slide [crying emoji] she's a comedian your honour."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Taylor is set to perform in Dublin this weekend before taking the Eras Tour to various cities in Europe, and returning to London for five more shows in August.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Sienna Miller just nailed effortless summer dressing and I'm stealing her look
It's a Siennaissance
By Penny Goldstone
-
Jennifer Lopez shocks budget airline passengers as she's spotted flying economy
Stars, they're just like us
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The strange link between the royal family and the funeral procession in House of the Dragon
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Travis Kelce sparks Taylor Swift engagement rumours with wedding advice
Are they? Aren't they?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Sabrina Carpenter addresses SKIMS backlash amid Taylor Swift's 'feud' with Kim Kardashian
No bad blood here
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift's favourite '£450 takeaway order' is going viral
This is so unexpected
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift's UK base is this £3.3 million cottage near Soho Farmhouse
A far cry from the Travelodge
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift fans have been issued a warning for upcoming Eras Tour dates
Liverpool girlies, this one's for you
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift's UK gigs will have a strict bag policy - here's what you need to know about it
Make sure to prepare well if you're attending
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift was just spotted in London for the first time since Joe Alwyn break-up
She was there to support a friend
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
There's still a chance to get Taylor Swift tickets for her UK gigs - here's how
You *don't* need to calm down about this news
By Iris Goldsztajn