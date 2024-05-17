Bridgerton season three is officially upon us, with the first instalment of four episodes landing this week - and gentle readers, it certainly does not disappoint.

The record-breaking Netflix series will centre around one of the show's most popular storylines this season - the love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington (Lady Whistledown herself).

Much like the last two seasons, the latest Bridgerton release has been dominating the headlines, from the regency core resurgence and surprising recastings (ahem, Francesca Bridgerton), to the real life filming locations, and the reasons behind season three's extended delay.

It is the show's stars that have been getting the world talking the most, with romantic leads Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) and Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) opening up about their season, and speaking candidly about its creation.

This has been particularly true with regards to the subject of nudity, with Coughlan, 37, recently recalling that it was very much her decision to appear naked in certain scenes.

"Not only did I consent to it, but I drove it," she recalled in a recent interview with Stylist magazine, explaining that the empowered decision was her response to "all the conversation surrounding [her] body".

"I specifically asked for certain lines and moments to be included," Coughlan explained in the interview. "There's one scene where I'm very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice.

"It just felt like the biggest 'fuck you' to all the conversation surrounding my body," she went on to explain. "It was amazingly empowering. I felt beautiful in the moment, and I thought: 'When I'm 80, I want to look back on this and remember how fucking hot I looked!'"

Like we needed a reason to love Nicola Coughlan more!

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 is available to watch now on Netflix, with Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 landing on June 13.

We will continue to update this story.