Travis Kelce sparks Taylor Swift engagement rumours with wedding advice
Are they? Aren't they?
Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce have been dating for around a year, and during an interview with TIME magazine in December the popstar claimed that the pair had already been secretly seeing one another for a while before they were first spotted together in public. Taylor revealed that they actually started spending time together last July, 'right after' he 'very adorably put me on blast on his podcast', and that she was grateful that they had managed to spend time together away from the spotlight before confirming their relationship to the world.
Since they were first seen together in September, Taylor and Travis have been happy to pack on the PDA - whether it's a sweet reference in a lyric or a loved-up Super Bowl embrace - and there's even a theory that Taylor may have predicted their relationship in her own lyrics. But in recent months, speculation that the couple are engaged has ramped up online - and it seems that Travis' recent comments about wedding planning have only served to fuel the fire.
Travis hosts the weekly New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, and during a recent episode he spoke to one of his producers, Jake Chatzky, who is getting married. When Jake stated that his fiancé had been 'handling the whole thing', Travis offered his own marital advice. He said: "You don't matter. And none of your decisions should be made by you."
When Jason stated that he needed opinions on 'some of it', Travis stepped in again to say: "Just reassuring opinions. Just keep asking her what she wants."
What an interesting new ad! Congrats to Jets Jake! 🙂↔️ pic.twitter.com/L3KZpJswBFJune 19, 2024
The clip has been shared on X - formerly Twitter - and has piqued the interest of Swifties, who are now claiming that Travis' comments could indicate that he's relating to wedding planning stresses. Hmmm.
One user wrote: "Travis sounds like a man who is experiencing a wedding being planned."
Another added: "For Travis who is unmarried...sure sounds like he's very experienced,"
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
A third said: "I can’t wait to see his face when it’s out on YouTube, we all know Travis can’t lie."
However, others were less convinced, with one person writing: "They’re just trying to screw with everyone since the whole world is obsessed with them getting engaged/married! A+ troll job."
We'll just have to wait and see!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
The stars turned out for the opening the V&A’s new fashion exhibition
Naomi Campbell can pull a crowd - and a look
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Olivia Cooke has 'complicated feelings' about the 'strange' House of the Dragon age gaps
There's only a year between Cooke and one of her onscreen sons
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
If England loses tonight, domestic abuse cases will go up 38%
“For him it was fun, for me it was fear.” Domestic abuse survivors speak out about the risk factor of football.
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Sabrina Carpenter addresses SKIMS backlash amid Taylor Swift's 'feud' with Kim Kardashian
No bad blood here
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift's favourite '£450 takeaway order' is going viral
This is so unexpected
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift's UK base is this £3.3 million cottage near Soho Farmhouse
A far cry from the Travelodge
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift fans have been issued a warning for upcoming Eras Tour dates
Liverpool girlies, this one's for you
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift's UK gigs will have a strict bag policy - here's what you need to know about it
Make sure to prepare well if you're attending
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift was just spotted in London for the first time since Joe Alwyn break-up
She was there to support a friend
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
There's still a chance to get Taylor Swift tickets for her UK gigs - here's how
You *don't* need to calm down about this news
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Andrew Scott finally addresses those Taylor Swift album name rumours
Was TTPD actually inspired by *that* Whatsapp chat?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde