Princess Charlotte and Prince George just met Taylor Swift, and the sweet photographs are going viral

The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, with the Princess of Wales returning to public duty last weekend.

As the family of five returns to the spotlight, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear to be front and centre, never failing to make headline news.

This week was no exception, as the family were spotted attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on its opening night in London.

Onlookers reported spotting Prince William with his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in attendance at the Friday night concert.

This was confirmed by the Palace this weekend, with the Prince and Princess of Wales posting a photograph of the three royals posing backstage with Swift.

"Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening," the royals captioned the snap, raking in over 700k likes.

Swift also posted a photograph of the meeting to social media, sharing a selfie with the three royals and Travis Kelce, captioning the snap: "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start!"

Prince William and Taylor Swift are known to be friendly, with the pair once performing 'Livin' on a Prayer' with Jon Bon Jovi on stage at a 2013 charity event - something Prince William has spoken about in the past.

"After Jon does his first song, there’s a pause, and [Taylor] turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, ‘Come on, William. Let’s go and sing,’” Prince William recalled in a 2021 episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk podcast.

“To this day, I still do not know what came over me," he continued. "Honestly, even now I’m cringing at what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave in. But frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me’. I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah OK, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you.“I walked up on stage in a trance, and then sort of halfway through Jon Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ song, I wake up, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Am I standing on the stage singing when I don’t even know the words?’”

