Barry Keoghan's hilarious response to Sabrina Carpenter fangirling over Cillian Murphy

Barry Keoghan is perfectly happy for girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter to have celebrity crushes and shout about them from the rooftops.

Speaking at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Sabrina said: "If I see Cillian Murphy, I'm probably gonna leave the party. Probably just gonna leave with him."

She continued: "I'm not gonna leave with him. I'm just gonna leave at the same time as him so I can see where he lives. So I can, like, follow his car."

Vanity Fair posted a video of the "Feather" singer saying this unabashedly to the camera on Instagram, with the caption, "Someone help @sabrinacarpenter track down Oscar winner Cillian Murphy—stat." When Barry saw that, he commented: "🙋🏻☘️" in a reference to both men being Irish.

Fans thought this interaction was hilarious. When the Instagram account @commentsbycelebs posted about it with the caption, "Luck of the Irish," one person wrote: "Can’t blame her tbh"

Others didn't quite realise Sabrina was joking and her boyfriend thought it was funny, so a lot of commenters also busied themselves making sure everyone knew it was in fact a joke.

Cillian, of course, has been married to Yvonne McGuinness since 2004. While Sabrina and Barry haven't quite been together as long as that, every sign points to them going strong.

The Eras Tour performer and Saltburn star first sparked dating rumours in December, when they were spotted out on a date together in LA. Then in February, they were pictured looking very cosy at a Grammys after-party.

And finally, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Barry went viral for getting hopelessly distracted by Sabrina's arrival while posing for red-carpet photos. Fans could not get enough of the actor admiring his girlfriend, because it was just that sweet.

The Vanity Fair do is widely understood to have served as the new couple's relationship "hard launch," since they seemed to be attending together despite not posing for pictures as a duo.