The $170k Oscars gift bag includes luxury Swiss chalets, Champagne popcorn and time with a Hollywood mind-reader
Only the best and boujiest for the A-listers
The 96th Academy Awards is just around the corner, and this year is set to be a big one. The 2024 Oscars nominations list sees the likes of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in the running for a prestigious gold statue, while films like Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer are up for multiple awards.
It's always a glittering night with the A-listers gracing the Oscars red carpet in the most exquisite gowns, but if you've ever wondered what luxurious products end up in the Academy Awards nominees gift bags then you're in luck because this year's goodies have finally been revealed.
As part of the 'Everyone Wins' nominee gift bag, curated by Distinctive Assets, the ceremony host, twenty nominated actors and five best director nominees will enjoy everything from free holidays to St. Barts, trips to exclusive wellness retreats and posh dog food - so even the A-listers pets are getting the star treatment they deserve.
In the past, the bags have included everything from holistic healing sessions, a plot of land in Scotland, holidays in Turks & Caicos and plastic surgery vouchers. So what will the Hollywood elite find in their Oscars 2024 gift bags? Worth an estimated $170,000, this year it includes a private show with 'mentalist to the stars' Dr Carl Christman, a Rubik’s Cube 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition, liver pills, a holistic wellness retreat and posh pet food from Smack and v-dog.
Here's a full list of what the nominees can expect in their 2024 Oscars gift bag this year:
Oscars Gift Bag 2024
- The full line of Miage ultra-luxury transformative skincare products
- An all-inclusive luxurious Swiss getaway from Chalet Zermatt Peak
- A seven-day holistic wellness retreat from the Golden Door
- A three-night stay in a breathtaking private villa from Saint-Barth Paradise
- THOR Kitchen luxury kitchen appliances
- 10,000 donated meals from v-dog in support of PETA's Global Compassion Fund
- 1MD Nutrition's LiverMD supplement
- Adonis Arcana men's grooming and skincare
- Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila
- AURO WELLNESS Glutaryl topical glutathione
- BAGCEIT portable purse seat
- BlendQuik Personal Portable Blender
- Blush Silks beauty pillowcases
- Bored Rebel graphic undershirts
- C60 Power Sugar Free Tart Cherry Gummies
- A private show with mentalist to the stars Dr. Carl Christman
- cate brown sustainable upcycled designer pillows
- Potenza RF microneedling by Cynosure
- DANUCERA award-winning Cerabalm and D22 Tonic
- dooplikit full-color 3D selfie figurine
- EATABLE premium gourmet popcorn
- ELBOQUE sustainable artisan handbags and backpacks
- élevé adaptogen-infused sparkling water
- EpicLight Beauty Radiant Duo blush + lip balm
- Fetcha Chocolates handmade luxury vegan chocolate
- Gin Bothy award-winning small-batch Scottish gin
- Goodal Vitamin C serum + eye gel patch
- Helight red light sleep therapy device
- HEYDUDE comfortable + versatile footwear
- Hotsy Totsy Haus Deafinitely Divine Glow Kit
- INSTYTUTUM result-driven skincare
- Isopure Collagen Peptides drink mix
- Jambys "performance inactivewear" gift set
- Karma Nuts bite-sized gluten-free Cashew Cookies
- Sound Bath with Kate Schofield & The Earth's Hum Tuning Fork
- Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray
- Maison Construction complimentary home project management
- Meet the Playground Kids children's book of kindness and empathy
- Memorable Movie Performances by J.B. Gould
- Overnight Travel Bags stylish travel duffle
- poppi reimagined soda
- Posh Pretzels handcrafted chocolate covered pretzels
- Rose Box NYC luxury long lasting roses
- Rubik's Cube 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition
- Safe ̶ a memoir by Mark Daley
- The Sagar Luxury Sugar Experience
- Sattaché luxury shoe bag
- Schwank Grills Portable Infrared Grill
- Serucell restorative Recovery Serum
- Shinery Radiance Wash and Brush Duo
- Smack Pet Food raw dehydrated super food for cats
- Glow by Dr. Stacie Stephenson
- There's Something in the Water from STEM4Real
- Wallis Annenberg GenSpace gratitude postcards fostering intergenerational connectedness
- Wesper's in-home Clinical Sleep Consultation
- Black licorice from Windy City Sweets
- You Talkin' to Me? from Workman Publishing/Hachette Book Group
The complimentary bags, which will be gifted to the likes of America Ferrera and Christopher Nolan this year, are stuffed with over 70 brands who pay an inclusion fee of $4,000 to get their products in. In return, it's hoped that the celebs will fall in love with the goodies, and potentially market them to a wider audience. The bags are not officially affiliated with the Academy Awards.
Founder Lash Fary said: "While this gift bag does, as always, have an impressive six-figure value, that is neither our focus nor goal. Just as any A-list actor doesn't 'need' millions of dollars to walk onto a film set, these gifts are given based on the invaluable stardust these nominees can bestow upon a brand. Of course, they can afford to buy these things; they are also in a uniquely favourable marketing position. This is a straightforward win/win transaction."
If they ever need gift bag testers, we'll happily volunteer.
