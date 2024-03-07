The $170k Oscars gift bag includes luxury Swiss chalets, Champagne popcorn and time with a Hollywood mind-reader

The 96th Academy Awards is just around the corner, and this year is set to be a big one. The 2024 Oscars nominations list sees the likes of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in the running for a prestigious gold statue, while films like Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer are up for multiple awards.

It's always a glittering night with the A-listers gracing the Oscars red carpet in the most exquisite gowns, but if you've ever wondered what luxurious products end up in the Academy Awards nominees gift bags then you're in luck because this year's goodies have finally been revealed.

As part of the 'Everyone Wins' nominee gift bag, curated by Distinctive Assets, the ceremony host, twenty nominated actors and five best director nominees will enjoy everything from free holidays to St. Barts, trips to exclusive wellness retreats and posh dog food - so even the A-listers pets are getting the star treatment they deserve.

In the past, the bags have included everything from holistic healing sessions, a plot of land in Scotland, holidays in Turks & Caicos and plastic surgery vouchers. So what will the Hollywood elite find in their Oscars 2024 gift bags? Worth an estimated $170,000, this year it includes a private show with 'mentalist to the stars' Dr Carl Christman, a Rubik’s Cube 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition, liver pills, a holistic wellness retreat and posh pet food from Smack and v-dog.

Here's a full list of what the nominees can expect in their 2024 Oscars gift bag this year:

Oscars Gift Bag 2024

An all-inclusive luxurious Swiss getaway from Chalet Zermatt Peak

A three-night stay in a breathtaking private villa from Saint-Barth Paradise

10,000 donated meals from v-dog in support of PETA's Global Compassion Fund

Adonis Arcana men's grooming and skincare

AURO WELLNESS Glutaryl topical glutathione

portable purse seat BlendQuik Personal Portable Blender

beauty pillowcases Bored Rebel graphic undershirts

Sugar Free Tart Cherry Gummies A private show with mentalist to the stars Dr. Carl Christman

sustainable upcycled designer pillows Potenza RF microneedling by Cynosure

award-winning Cerabalm and D22 Tonic dooplikit full-color 3D selfie figurine

premium gourmet popcorn ELBOQUE sustainable artisan handbags and backpacks

adaptogen-infused sparkling water EpicLight Beauty Radiant Duo blush + lip balm

handmade luxury vegan chocolate Gin Bothy award-winning small-batch Scottish gin

Vitamin C serum + eye gel patch Helight red light sleep therapy device

comfortable + versatile footwear Hotsy Totsy Haus Deafinitely Divine Glow Kit

result-driven skincare Isopure Collagen Peptides drink mix

"performance inactivewear" gift set Karma Nuts bite-sized gluten-free Cashew Cookies

& The Earth's Hum Tuning Fork Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray

complimentary home project management Meet the Playground Kids children's book of kindness and empathy

by J.B. Gould Overnight Travel Bags stylish travel duffle

reimagined soda Posh Pretzels handcrafted chocolate covered pretzels

luxury long lasting roses Rubik's Cube 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition

̶ a memoir by Mark Daley The Sagar Luxury Sugar Experience

luxury shoe bag Schwank Grills Portable Infrared Grill

restorative Recovery Serum Shinery Radiance Wash and Brush Duo

raw dehydrated super food for cats Glow by Dr. Stacie Stephenson

Wallis Annenberg GenSpace gratitude postcards fostering intergenerational connectedness

's in-home Clinical Sleep Consultation Black licorice from Windy City Sweets

The complimentary bags, which will be gifted to the likes of America Ferrera and Christopher Nolan this year, are stuffed with over 70 brands who pay an inclusion fee of $4,000 to get their products in. In return, it's hoped that the celebs will fall in love with the goodies, and potentially market them to a wider audience. The bags are not officially affiliated with the Academy Awards.

Founder Lash Fary said: "While this gift bag does, as always, have an impressive six-figure value, that is neither our focus nor goal. Just as any A-list actor doesn't 'need' millions of dollars to walk onto a film set, these gifts are given based on the invaluable stardust these nominees can bestow upon a brand. Of course, they can afford to buy these things; they are also in a uniquely favourable marketing position. This is a straightforward win/win transaction."

If they ever need gift bag testers, we'll happily volunteer.