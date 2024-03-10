Oscars 2024 Live: Everything as it happens at the 96th Academy Awards

It's the biggest and most glamorous night in the award season calendar, and the Oscars 2024 are set to be huge. This year, Hollywood's elite are gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 96th Academy Awards, with the likes of America Ferrera, Lily Gladstone and Christopher Nolan hoping to take home a golden statuette tonight.

The A-listers have already started arriving on the Oscars red carpet with Billie Eilish in a two-piece Chanel suit, Vanessa Hudgens sharing her baby news in a black Vera Wang Couture gown and America Ferrera wearing custom pink Versace.

This year, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things are expected to win big. We're covering the night live right here, so stay tuned as we keep you up to date with all the news as it happens at the Oscars 2024.