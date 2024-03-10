Oscars 2024 Live: Everything as it happens at the 96th Academy Awards

It's the biggest and most glamorous night in the award season calendar, and the Oscars 2024 are set to be huge. This year, Hollywood's elite are gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 96th Academy Awards, with the likes of America Ferrera, Lily Gladstone and Christopher Nolan hoping to take home a golden statuette tonight.
The A-listers have already started arriving on the Oscars red carpet with Billie Eilish in a two-piece Chanel suit, Vanessa Hudgens sharing her baby news in a black Vera Wang Couture gown and America Ferrera wearing custom pink Versace.
This year, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things are expected to win big. We're covering the night live right here, so stay tuned as we keep you up to date with all the news as it happens at the Oscars 2024.
According to reports, the Academy is 'holding a seat' for Taylor Swift in the hopes that she'll arrive at the Oscars 2024. According to Executive Producer or the show Molly McNearney, they're hoping that the singer will be there. She told Indie Wire: "Listen, we all love Taylor. She’s the best cheerleader you could ever possibly have in any audience, whether it’s the NFL or an award show, so if she wants to get on a plane and come to the Oscars, then we’ll hold a seat for her, 100 per cent."
Taylor wrapped up her shows in Singapore last night, so could she grace the Oscars red carpet? We'll have to wait and see...
Vanessa Hudgens kicked off the night by announcing that she is expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker. Holding her bump on the red carpet in a a long sleeved black Vera Wang Couture gown, she smiled for photographers as she entered the building. Adorable!
Ryan Gosling is preparing to perform at the Oscars tonight, with the Barbie star set to sing I'm Just Ken - reportedly, alongside 75 other Kens. Brilliant.
The track is nominated in the Best Original Song category, and Jimmy Kimmel spoke about the upcoming performance, saying that it would be a 'big production' saying: "For a couple of months leading up, he's saying, 'Oh, I haven't been asked to sing.' That's untrue. He had to think about it for a while but he came in and looked around at the space, at the theatre and was, 'Okay yeah, I think I will do this.'"
Excited? Same.