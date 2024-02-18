Margot Robbie and Emma Stone's hilarious red carpet gossiping is going viral
It's Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez 2.0!
As the 77th British Academy Film Awards took place in London this evening, celebrities from across the globe walked down the Baftas red carpet and watched the likes of Cillian Murphy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Mia McKenna-Bruce earn their way onto the Baftas 2024 winners list.
The guest list included the Prince of Wales - who made an unexpected comment about wife Kate's absence this year - as well as some of the biggest names in Hollywood; Ryan Gosling, Florence Pugh and Cate Blanchett were among the A-listers lining the seats in the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre.
At some recent award shows, cameras have managed to capture the celebrities interacting with one another. At the Golden Globes just last month, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were given the lip reader treatment after their cute PDA, and Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez went viral after they were seen animatedly telling one another stories.
But now Margot Robbie and Emma Stone have taken the title for best celebrity expressions as the pair were photographed gossiping on the red carpet ahead of the Baftas ceremony - and the picture are brilliant. As Margot and Emma caught up, the Poor Things actor can be seen gasping at whatever the Barbie star has told her, holding her necklace as she listens intently to the story, and widening her eyes.
The hilarious photos have quickly gone viral on social media, with fans of the pair weighing in on what they may have been talking about.
One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Emma Stone is all of us when meeting Margot Robbie."
Another added: "Gossip is good, you know?"
Any guesses? Well one thing's for sure - that's one celeb conversation we'd love to be a part of.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
