Oscars 2024: All the must-see looks live from the red carpet

The 96th annual Academy Awards are well on their way this evening, and we're here to report on all of the best Oscars 2024 looks, ahead of the big ceremony.

The LA Dolby Theatre is quickly filling up with this year's nominees ready to snap up a highly acclaimed luxurious goody bags worth $170K . And we're excited to see who will make it into our comprehensive list of best Oscar dresses of all time.

Stay on the lookout as we continue to update the best looks of the night as we gear to find out who will take the big wins this evening.