What is inside the Oscars 2022 gift bags?

Awards season has started, as the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards and the BRITS have already taken place.

But there are more ceremonies to celebrate the entertainment industry, both music and film, to come for 2022.

Over the next few weeks we will see The Oscars, the Grammys, which has been rescheduled for the beginning of April, as well as the BAFTA’s and many more awards take place – and we cannot wait.

But, one thing on everyone’s lips when it comes to awards season is ‘What is inside the gift bags?’ – We have the answer.

For the upcoming 94th Academy Awards, which will take place on 28 March at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, there will be two sets of gift bags; one given to the presenters and the performers at the Oscars, while the other is the Everyone Wins gift bag and goes to all the nominees in the running for an Academy Award.

It has been reported The Oscars Everyone Wins gift bag contains over $100,000 worth of goodies. Mind blown.

However, the Everyone Wins gift bag is not affiliated with The Oscars, and it has been stressed that AMPAS do not sponsor or endorse the brands found in this bag.

Distinctive Assets independently curate the contents of the goody bag with small businesses, and this year will mark the 20th year of doing so, and they have insisted it will be bigger and better than ever before.

Luxury aromatherapy brand, Soul Shropshire, which are based in Telford, has confirmed one of their products will be found inside both the Everyone Wins Oscars goody bag, as well as the performers bag of treats, for the fourth year running.

Founder, Gemma Vujnovic, is “delighted” to have the new limited-edition duck egg blue matte glass featured in the performers goody bag, as well as the Relax reed diffusers in the nominees goody bag.

She said: “I was delighted to be asked to feature Soul Shropshire products in the gift bags again, and it’s amazing to think the stars will be taking a little piece of Shropshire home with them! We were first approached as FVP loved the look of Soul and what we stood for – using fragrance to really boost wellbeing, whilst providing a little bit of luxury – something we all need!”

Gemma founded the brand in Telford, and has revealed the company pride themselves on natural, vegan friendly and sustainable products.

The founder of Distinctive Assets, Las Fary, decided to include Soul Shropshire because they have been a huge hit with their clients, plus they are a female owned business.

Speaking about the highly coveted gift bags, she said: “One of the best parts about my job is that I get to share products I genuinely love with many of the most influential celebrities in the world. It has been a particular privilege to include Soul

Candles in our annual GRAMMY and ‘Everyone Wins’ gift bags. The scents are incredible, and the packaging is lovely. Soul Candles have been a total home run with our discerning clientele; it’s the perfect gift. The icing on the proverbial cake is that the brand also happens to be female owned, which makes them extra fabulous!”

What else can we expect in the Everyone Wins goody bag?

Alongside the Soul Shropshire’s diffuser, recipients will receive a plot of land in Scotland, which will see the owners become the Lord or Lady of Glencoe, as well as all-inclusive stay at Turin Castle in Scotland – we sense a theme.

But that is not all. It is also set to include award-winning Nano-Amplified CBD skincare from HempHera Kosmetikos, Longevity Labs supplements, Byroe skincare essentials, first ever Flavour Wrapped Popcorn Kernels from Opopon, as well as Bahlsen biscuits and wafers.

If that wasn’t enough, nominees will also be treated to Ariti gold-infused olive oil – yes, that’s a thing – as well as Art Lipo body enhancements, The Chai Box gift set, Coal and Canary luxury wood wick candles, Comvita UMF 10+ Manuka Honey, a facial rejuvenation procedure with Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, and so much more.

As well as pampering sessions, nominees will also be invited for holistic healing, and a personal training session with Diego Sebastian’s DS Raw Fitness.

So whether you win an award or not, you are certainly not going away empty handed. It’s a win win.

