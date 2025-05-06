This may be the most expensive watch to ever enter the Met Gala
Maluma's Jacob & Co timepiece needs to be seen to be believed
In a sea of sculptural gowns, sequins and extra-special jewellery pieces, it takes a lot to stand out. Yet that’s the entire aim of the Met Gala game—besides the charity fund raising, of course. So unsurprisingly, the famous faces who walk the red carpet pull out all the stops, and this year, a number of celebrities and their chosen design teams certainly gave it their all.
Diana Ross’ 18-foot feathered cape, Jodie Turner-Smith's dramatic burgundy leather Burberry look, and Lewis Hamilton’s all-white suit all had every fashion fan in awe, while simultaneously nailing the event theme of 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' . Yet it’s Colombian singer Maluma who may have won the award for the most expensive outfit of the night—and it's all thanks to one watch.
Yes, you read that right: Maluma's attention-grabbing timepiece is valued at an incredible $5,000,000 (around £3.7 million).
Named the Emerald Billionaire III, for obvious reasons, this glorious green Jacob & Co watch holds 714 natural, no-heat emeralds and one white rose-cut ruby, all set in 18k white gold—and it's one of a kind.
Obviously, this makes it quite the showstopper, and it seamlessly shone out from the artist’s green and blue Willy Chavarria suit. You can see the piece in more detail below.
A post shared by JACOB & CO. (@jacobandco)
A photo posted by on
Perhaps even more surprising, however, is that Maluma's uber-luxury watch isn’t the most expensive jewellery piece to grace the Met Gala red carpet. Pipping the singer to the post are Dua Lipa, who wore a Tiffany & Co. Lucida Star diamond necklace worth over $10 million (£7.5 million) to the event in 2023; Jennifer Lopez's 2019 look that was dripping in Harry Winston diamonds and estimated to total around $8.8 million (£6.6 million), of course, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ 2023 Laguna Blu diamond Bulgari necklace rumoured to cost around $25 million (£18.7 million). We look forward to seeing which out-of-this-world bejewelled wonders next year's event brings...
