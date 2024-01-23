The Oscars 2024 nominations are finally here - and there are some big surprises
Who is set to win big at the 96th Academy Awards?
Award season is in full swing, and we've already seen the stars gathering in a number of sparkling Los Angeles' hotspots to celebrate the best in film and TV. America Ferrera's powerful acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards went viral, the Emmy Awards goodie bags were a sight to behold and the Golden Globes confirmed that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet aren't just dating - they are madly in love.
While there are a few more awards shows before we land at the Oscars 2024, the 96th Academy Awards is set to be a *big* one. This year, the A-listers will be gathering at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday 10th March, with some huge contenders in the mix for those coveted golden statuettes - and it looks like Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things will scoop up multiple accolades.
So, who is up for one of the most prestigious achievements in Hollywood? The Oscars 2024 nominations have been announced - and here they are. Oppenheimer could be the biggest winner of the night given its 13 nominations, while Poor Things is hot on its heels with 11 nominations. Not far behind them, Killers of the Flower Moon has 10 nominations, while Barbie struck 8 - and secured itself on the Best Picture list.
However, the nominations have already proved to be a little controvesial. While America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling have been nominated in the Supporting categories for their performances in Barbie, Margot Robbie missed out on the Best Actress list. Leonardo DiCaprio also missed a nod in the Best Actor category, while only one female director is found on the Best Director shortlist.
Take a look at the list of nominations below:
Best Picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Best Director
- Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
Best Cinematography
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Production Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Adapted Screenplay
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Animated Short Film
- Letter to a Pig - Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
- Ninety-Five Senses - Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
- Our Uniform - Yegane Moghaddam
- Pachyderme - Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
- War Is Over! - Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
Best Costume Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Documentary Feature Film
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short Film
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Best Film Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best International Feature
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Teachers’ Lounge
- The Zone of Interest
Best Makeup
- Golda - Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
- Maestro - Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
- Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel
- Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
- Society of the Snow - Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
Best Original Score
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Best Original Song
- The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot
- I’m Just Ken from Barbie
- It Never Went Away from American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People from Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Live Action Short Film
- The After
- Invincible
- Night of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Academy Award for Best Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
What date are the Oscars 2024?
The 96th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 10th March 2024 at 7pm ET/Midnight GMT.
Where can I watch the Oscars 2024 UK?
This year, UK viewers can watch the Academy Awards on ITV and ITVX.
