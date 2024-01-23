The Oscars 2024 nominations are finally here - and there are some big surprises

Award season is in full swing, and we've already seen the stars gathering in a number of sparkling Los Angeles' hotspots to celebrate the best in film and TV. America Ferrera's powerful acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards went viral, the Emmy Awards goodie bags were a sight to behold and the Golden Globes confirmed that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet aren't just dating - they are madly in love.

While there are a few more awards shows before we land at the Oscars 2024, the 96th Academy Awards is set to be a *big* one. This year, the A-listers will be gathering at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday 10th March, with some huge contenders in the mix for those coveted golden statuettes - and it looks like Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things will scoop up multiple accolades.

So, who is up for one of the most prestigious achievements in Hollywood? The Oscars 2024 nominations have been announced - and here they are. Oppenheimer could be the biggest winner of the night given its 13 nominations, while Poor Things is hot on its heels with 11 nominations. Not far behind them, Killers of the Flower Moon has 10 nominations, while Barbie struck 8 - and secured itself on the Best Picture list.

However, the nominations have already proved to be a little controvesial. While America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling have been nominated in the Supporting categories for their performances in Barbie, Margot Robbie missed out on the Best Actress list. Leonardo DiCaprio also missed a nod in the Best Actor category, while only one female director is found on the Best Director shortlist.

Take a look at the list of nominations below:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Best Director

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig - Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

Ninety-Five Senses - Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

Our Uniform - Yegane Moghaddam

Pachyderme - Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

War Is Over! - Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best International Feature

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Best Makeup

Golda - Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

Maestro - Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel

Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Society of the Snow - Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Original Song

The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken from Barbie

It Never Went Away from American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People from Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Academy Award for Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

What date are the Oscars 2024? The 96th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 10th March 2024 at 7pm ET/Midnight GMT.