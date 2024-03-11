The red carpet Oscars trends worthy of an award
And the award goes to...
Cher might've won the Best Actress award for Moonstruck in 1987, but let's be real, it was her 1986 Bob Mackie-designed caged crop top and bejewelled gown (and matching headdress) that we all remember. Ditto Julia Roberts' monochrome Valentino gown and this strapless ballgown—Jennifer Lawrence took the Best Actress gong home that year, but it's the gown that's gone down in red-carpet history for being the most expensive Oscars dress of all time.
So, with that in mind, and in honour of the 96th Academy Awards, we've compiled an exhaustive list of the award worthy fashion trends from this year's red carpet looks.
Leave it to Zendaya to make an entrance.
DAZZLING METALLICS
All that glitters isn't gold, as these A-list stars prove.
SOFT POWER
Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone, and Lupita Nyong'o prove that subdued hues are anything but boring. Pale and very interesting.
CLASSIC BLACK
A red carpet stalwart, these black gowns remind us that classics are classic for a reason. Honourable mention for Sandra Hüller in custom Schiaparelli for bringing a much-needed dose of drama. The jury might be out on whether she killed her husband, but she's mastered the red-carpet slay.
PRETTY IN PINK
There are plenty of ways to wear pink, as last year's Barbie press circuit proved. On this year's red carpet, the stars played it sweet with classic shades of ballet slipper pink, subtle shimmer, and frothy concoctions.
GRAPHIC MONOCHROME
God bless the actress who gives us some Golden Era Hollywood glamour. Jennifer Lawrence channels Grace Kelly, Carey Mulligan wears a reimagined Cristobal Balenciaga gown from 1951, and Greta Lee in Loewe has left us frankly speechless.
THE RULE-BREAKERS
Rules are made to be broken, and in no arena is this more true than fashion. Sure, the stakes may seem high, but dressing up should be playful as well as personal. Thankfully, there are still people in Hollywood who refuse to go against their own style. Here's looking at you, Celine Song.
