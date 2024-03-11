The red carpet Oscars trends worthy of an award

Cher might've won the Best Actress award for Moonstruck in 1987, but let's be real, it was her 1986 Bob Mackie-designed caged crop top and bejewelled gown (and matching headdress) that we all remember. Ditto Julia Roberts' monochrome Valentino gown and this strapless ballgown—Jennifer Lawrence took the Best Actress gong home that year, but it's the gown that's gone down in red-carpet history for being the most expensive Oscars dress of all time.

So, with that in mind, and in honour of the 96th Academy Awards, we've compiled an exhaustive list of the award worthy fashion trends from this year's red carpet looks.

Leave it to Zendaya to make an entrance.

DAZZLING METALLICS

All that glitters isn't gold, as these A-list stars prove.

From left to right: Da’Vine Joy Randolph in Louis Vuitton, Anya Taylor Joy in Christian Dior Haute Couture, Florence Pugh in Del Core SS24 and Bulgari jewellery, Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga Haute Couture and Cindy Chao jewellery, Gabrielle Union in Carolina Herrera PF24 with Tiffany & Co jewellery, Charlize Theron in Dior, Emily Blunt in Schiaparelli SS24 couture and Tiffany & Co jewellery, Greta Gerwig in Gucci with Boucheron jewels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

SOFT POWER

Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone, and Lupita Nyong'o prove that subdued hues are anything but boring. Pale and very interesting.

From left to right: Kirsten Dunst in Gucci, Emma Stone in custom Louis Vuitton, Lupita Nyongo in custom Armani Privé (Image credit: Getty Images)

CLASSIC BLACK

A red carpet stalwart, these black gowns remind us that classics are classic for a reason. Honourable mention for Sandra Hüller in custom Schiaparelli for bringing a much-needed dose of drama. The jury might be out on whether she killed her husband, but she's mastered the red-carpet slay.

From left to right: Margot Robbie in Versace FW24, Issa Rae in AMI Paris, Vanessa Hudgens in Vera Wang Couture and Chopard jewellery, Sandra Hüller in bespoke Schiaparelli and Cartier jewels, Octavia Spencer, Jessica Lange, Jamie Lee Curtis in Dolce & Gabbana and Eva Longoria in Tamara Ralph with Bucherer jewels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

PRETTY IN PINK

There are plenty of ways to wear pink, as last year's Barbie press circuit proved. On this year's red carpet, the stars played it sweet with classic shades of ballet slipper pink, subtle shimmer, and frothy concoctions.

From left to right: America Ferrera in Atelier Versace in Stuart Weitzman shoes and Pomellato jewellery, Zendaya in Armani Privé and Bulgari jewellery, Ariana Grande in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co jewels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

GRAPHIC MONOCHROME

God bless the actress who gives us some Golden Era Hollywood glamour. Jennifer Lawrence channels Grace Kelly, Carey Mulligan wears a reimagined Cristobal Balenciaga gown from 1951, and Greta Lee in Loewe has left us frankly speechless.

From left to right: Carey Mulligan in Balenciaga, Jennifer Lawrence in Dior, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in Zuhair Murad, Greta Lee in Loewe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

THE RULE-BREAKERS

Rules are made to be broken, and in no arena is this more true than fashion. Sure, the stakes may seem high, but dressing up should be playful as well as personal. Thankfully, there are still people in Hollywood who refuse to go against their own style. Here's looking at you, Celine Song.