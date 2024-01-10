Reese Witherspoon just shared some huge Big Little Lies news

Big Little Lies season 3
Reese Witherspoon has a New Year's gift for all TV aficionados: Big Little Lies will in fact be returning for a third season, though at time of writing it's still unclear exactly when it'll be back on our screens.

Speaking to Variety on the Golden Globes red carpet this weekend, Reese confirmed the happy news once and for all. "We are working on it," she said. "Nic and I have been working on it a lot." The 'Nic' in question is, of course, Reese's co-star and co-producer Nicole Kidman. Nicole herself had actually confirmed the news back in November, saying: "We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI" during a Q&A.

Big Little Lies, an HBO drama series which also stars Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz, was highly acclaimed when it was first released, and was nominated for numerous awards and accolades. Season 1 was released in 2017, and season 2 followed not too long after that in 2019. However, that makes it quite a big (little) gap since we were treated to the last episode.

Of course, several factors contributed to this delay, including the COVID pandemic, the Hollywood strikes, and most poignantly the untimely death of the show's director and executive producer Jean-Marc Vallée. In fact, Zoë said in an interview that the show just would not be the same without Jean-Marc on board.

"We talked about doing a season 3 a lot," she told GQ in a video interview (via People). "Unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year. It's heartbreaking. I can't imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. Unfortunately, it's done."

Variety did take care to note that HBO has not announced nor commented on a third season, so we'll have to take Reese and Nicole's words for it for the time being (though obviously they're kind of authorities on the matter...).

Meanwhile, you'll find us binge-rewatching the first two seasons.

