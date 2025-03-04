Millie Bobby Brown slammed the press for 'bullying' her about her appearance

Millie Bobby Brown won't sit by idly as people tear down her appearance.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the British actress spoke directly to her followers, addressing some of the mean-spirited comments that have been aimed at her in recent weeks — particularly those from journalists.

"I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target," Millie said.

She went on to cite some of the headlines about her, before sharing a piece of her mind about said headlines.

"This isn’t journalism. This is bullying," Millie said.

"The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse.

"We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks."

She continued: "Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs. I refuse to apologise for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself."

Millie concluded: "Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing."

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) A photo posted by on

The Stranger Things star's comment section blew up with messages of support from famous friends and fans.

Former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne commented three clapping emojis.

Millie's Enola Holmes costar Susan Wokoma said: "Calling them out by name" with clapping emojis and added: "Bravo, Mills xxx"

Sarah Jessica Parker wrote: "Enormously proud of you. Xxx, SJ"

Pixie Lott added: "you are a true class act and i hate that u or any young woman in the spotlight has to deal with this"

And other comments poured in from the likes of Sharon Stone, Louis Partridge and James Charles.