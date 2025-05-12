Since moving to the US, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted on a handful of date nights in Los Angeles. The couple left the UK in 2020, and have since settled in Monticito, California where they are raising their two young children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 3. Last weekend, the pair were spotted in a private suite during Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour, and Meghan later shared photos of their evening on her recently reactivated Instagram account.

Along with a carousel of pictures and videos showing herself and Harry dancing, Meghan wrote: "About last night…. Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love."

But it was the photo of Harry's cowboy hat that has really caught the attention of fans. The headwear has been customised to include several small pictures and symbols on the underside of the brim, and they all have their own sweet meanings. Firstly, there are twin flags side by side - one for the UK and one for the US - which alludes to their nationalities, but there's also an additional flag which you might not recognise: the California flag.

(Image credit: Instagram/Meghan)

Alongside them, there's also an outline of Africa. The continent holds a special place in the couple's hearts, given that Harry and Meghan decided to fly to Botswana after just two dates for a five-day camping trip, and later enjoyed a royal tour to South Africa in 2019 with their then-four month old son Archie.

Finally, the brim is embossed with the names, 'Archie', 'Lili', and 'My Love'. Harry and Meghan are known to refer to one another as 'my love', with the Prince using the nickname for his wife during their Netflix documentary, Heart of Invictus.

Very sweet!