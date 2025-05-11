Meghan Markle's powerful words about motherhood are going viral

The Duchess of Sussex has been front and centre this season. And from her viral Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, and luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, to her 'Confessions of a Female Founder' podcast, she has been making non stop headlines.

It was her personal life that got the world talking this week, as the 43-year-old mother of two opened up about motherhood, sharing a photograph to Instagram with children Archie and Lilibet to mark US Mother's Day.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

"Happy Mother's Day!", the Duchess of Sussex captioned the sweet snap of the trio. "Cheers to juggling it all with joy!

"And to these two gems - who still attempt to climb 'mama mountain', smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure... being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life.

"I, too, 'love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the french fries in all the world.'"

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

Markle has opened up about motherhood in a recent episode of her new podcast, describing 'mum' as her "favourite title".

"I love being a mum so much - it's my favourite thing," she explained. "It is the thing where you're like, ‘Oh my gosh, I just need a break, I just need a minute, I just need a minute.’ And the second that you step into the room, you go... Let me scroll through pictures of them endlessly on my phone."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She continued: "My husband is like, ‘My love, can you just give yourself a minute? Why don't you go work out? Why don't you go take a bath?’ I'm like, 'I know, but I just want to cuddle.' It's the parenting paradigm where it is so full on and I wouldn’t trade it for anything."

We will continue to update this story.