Princess Lilibet Looks Just Like Harry in Meghan’s Newest Birthday Photo

Like many A-listers, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tend to shield their two children from the public eye as much as possible. Over the years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have only shared tiny glimpses into their lives with Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. While we have seen a few photos of the two children as they've grown up, they're often shielded aside from celebratory birthday pictures.

However, to mark Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday today, Wednesday 4th June, the young royal's mum Meghan posted a sweet photo of herself holding Lilibet via her Instagram account. Meghan posted two black and white photos; the first, taken by the sea, captures the mum and daughter sweetly hugging with windswept hair. In the photo, Lili appears to be wearing a sundress with a geometric pattern, and in the second photo Meghan is holding Lili as a tiny baby while lying down in bed.

The proud mum of two captioned the photo: "Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!" Like with all posts on Meghan's recently active Instagram account, the comments have been disabled. However, we're certain that, if they could, Sussex fans would all be in agreement over how much little Lili looks like her dad, Harry.

Lilibet was born in the U.S. on 4th June 2021, and was named as an homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother, whose nickname was Lilibet. Her middle name is Diana, as a nod to her late grandmother, Princess Diana. Her brother Archie Harrison was born in the UK on 6 May 2019 while his parents were still working royals.

