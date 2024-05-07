Courteney Cox emotionally celebrated 20-year anniversary of 'Friends' finale

Courteney Cox has got Friends fans all in their feelings.

The actress, who famously played Monica Geller in the cult series, marked the twentieth anniversary of the show's finale airing with an emotional Instagram post — and to be honest, it's taking all our strength to keep it together after seeing it.

Courteney shared a video montage which included the last seconds of the finale, in which Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel asks Monica and Chandler if they have a bit of time before moving out of their apartment and into their new house. After she asks "Should we get some coffee?" Matthew Perry's character Chandler says: "Sure! Where?"

In case you haven't watched Friends, the joke here is that the six "friends" spend all their free time at the coffee shop Central Perk, so there would be no question that they would head there.

Courteney's montage also included footage of the six of them bowing to a live studio audience after filming the emotional episode.

The Cougar Town actress captioned her post: "It’s been 20 years since the series finale of Friends. I don’t know how we were able to act through all the tears. Forever grateful"

It's been a difficult past few months for Friends fans, after Matthew Perry tragically died at the age of 54 last October. At the time, all five of his main costars from the iconic show paid heartbreaking tributes to him online.

Courteney's read: "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.

"To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."