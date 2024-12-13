Jennifer Aniston's go-to workout only requires a resistance band - 8 most effective to boost muscle and tone

Want to work out like an A-lister but without the price tag? Look no further. Celebrities are raving about Pvolve, the low-impact, functional strength training workout that Jennifer Aniston (and others) are crediting with getting them in the best shape of their lives. But if you're more, well, UK than LA (that's most of us, then), you might be interested to hear that you can Pvolve-ify your standard at-home strength training regime with one affordable and simple accessory: the resistance band. Which is where this edit of the most effective resistance band workouts comes in.

The humble resistance band might look innocuous enough, but don't be fooled - it's seriously effective at putting the sweat into your sweat sessions. Unsurprisingly, they're all over social media RN - and with good reason.

"With more people working out at home, resistance bands have become a go-to for affordable and effective strength training," shares personal trainer and founder of Dare To Be Fit, Grace Reuben. "Plus, they’ve gained traction on social media, where influencers and trainers share creative exercises."

The science stacks up, too - research (such as this study, published in the journal Sage Open Medicine) reveals that as well as being portable and easy to use, resistance bands can be just as effective as traditional strength training equipment, proving that you don't need to kit out your home gym (or corner of your WFH space, in reality) with heavy barbells or dumbbells to see results.

To this end, we've compiled a guide to the most effective resistance band workouts you can do from home, wherever that might be this Christmas. And for more on the benefits of resistance bands, scroll our guides to how to make your resistance band workouts more effective and the best resistance band leg workouts , resistance band core workouts and resistance band arm workouts , here. If you're starting from scratch, our guides to the best resistance band leg workouts for beginners and the best resistance band arm workouts for beginners are the best place to start.

Resistance band workouts are trending - PT's share 8 of the most effective to try at home

What are resistance band workouts?

Unlike so much in the fitness space, resistance band workouts are delightfully simple. "Resistance band workouts are a series of exercises that focuses on strengthening the body using only bands," explains personal trainer Mandy Wong Oultram. "Resistance bands are a great alternative to traditional weights, taking bodyweight exercises to the next level."

In essence, rather than relying on weights or machines to provide resistance to your muscles, the hand-held band allows you to challenge your bodyweight against the band, making you work harder.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Resistance bands are an excellent addition to any fitness regime, offering a mix of strength, stability, and functional training," notes Rowan Clift, training specialist at AI-based fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics. "Whether you're a beginner or an experienced exerciser, resistance bands provide endless options to challenge your body and elevate your workouts. They involve using elastic bands of varying resistance levels to create tension, which challenges your muscles as you move.

What are the benefits of resistance band workouts?

When it comes to adding equipment into our home workouts, we want to be sure that our investment (however small) is going to pay off; and with a resistance band, you can rest assured you'll bank some serious strength benefits. Let's take a look in more detail.

1. They're convenient

"Resistance band workouts are highly convenient and can be done at home or while traveling since they take up little space," notes Clift. "They help you incorporate a variety of exercises into your fitness routine without the need for expensive equipment or a gym membership.

"Unlike bulky gym equipment, resistance bands are also lightweight, compact, and easy to carry. They take up minimal space, making them ideal for home workouts, travel, or outdoor training. Their portability also means you can combine them with other equipment, like dumbbells or kettlebells, to create a more comprehensive workout."

Basically, they're a cheap, easy and portable win.

2. They're low-impact

If you're rehabbing an injury or simply not a fan of high-impact sessions, resistance band workouts are the way to go. "Resistance band workouts are super gentle on the joints while still providing an effective way to build strength," agrees Clift. "Unlike traditional weights, where gravity dictates the resistance, bands maintain consistent tension throughout the movement, leading to smoother and more controlled exercises. This reduced impact is particularly beneficial for individuals recovering from injury, dealing with arthritis, or wanting to protect their joints from excessive strain. They allow you to strengthen muscles without risking overloading sensitive areas, making them a safe choice for all ages and fitness levels."

3. They're adaptable

Unlike a set of dumbbells that you might outgrow as you increase in strength, the resistance bands can grow with you.

"Resistance bands are one of the most adaptable fitness tools and can be used for beginners and avid exercisers alike to fine-tune your performance and enhance strength," says Clift. "They can be incorporated into a wide range of exercises that target every major muscle group, from squats and lunges for the lower body to rows and presses for the upper body. The level of difficulty can be easily adjusted by using bands of varying resistance or altering the tension by shortening or lengthening the band. This versatility ensures you can create a customised workout routine, no matter your fitness level or goals."

4. They support progressive overload

When it comes to building strength, the key is what's known as progressive overload. This, essentially, means ramping up the intensity of moves as your body adapts and gets stronger, maintaining a constant physical challenge (and yes, this does mean it'll never feel any easier - sorry about that!)

"A unique advantage of resistance bands is the progressive nature of their tension," agrees Clift. "As the band stretches, the resistance increases, which challenges your muscles more at the peak of the movement. This dynamic tension closely mimics the natural strength curve of muscles, where they’re strongest at full contraction. This means your muscles work harder through the entire range of motion, maximizing strength and muscle-building potential in a way that’s different from traditional weights."

5. They encourage mind-body connection

Getting the most out of your banded sessions will require a good level of mind-body awareness, which is great for enhancing the mental health benefits of movement.

"Resistance band workouts also encourage proprioception," notes Wong Oultram. "This is your awarenss of how your body moves within space - the bands provide external force and feedback that helps you engage your muscles and align your body, promoting a stronger mind-body connection."

Who are resistance band workouts suitable for?

As you may have gleaned from the benefits above, whether you're a seasoned exerciser or totally new to moving your body in this way, resistance bands are a great tool to have in your arsenal.

"Athletes at all levels can use resistance bands to enhance their performance," shares Clift. "The bands are excellent for functional strength training, mimicking sport-specific movements like swinging a bat, throwing a ball, or sprinting. They also help build explosive power, improve balance, and activate stabilising muscles, which are key for injury prevention."

8 most effective resistance band workouts, according to PTs

1. 10-minute beginner friendly resistance band workout

What? A beginner-friendly, 10-minute introduction to working out with resistance bands.

Why? "For those new to strength training, a beginners resistance band workout provides a safe and approachable way to build foundational strength without risk of injury," explains Clift. "This workout will allow beginners to perform exercises with controlled movements, ensuring proper form without the risk of overloading muscles or joints."

How long for? Just 10 minutes of your day.

Resistance Band Workout for Beginners [A 10 Minute Workout with Marin] - YouTube Watch On

2. Best lower body resistance band workout

What? A 14-minute lower body burn.

Why? This workout incorporates classic lower body moves, with the added punchiness of a band. "Lower leg moves such as banded squats are a great way to target the glutes, quads, and core whilst promoting hip mobility," says Abbie Watkins, personal trainer at OriGym. "By simply adding a resistance band just above your knees you can increase activation in your outer thighs, helping to promote proper form and boost strength throughout the lower body.

How long for? Two minute warm-up, followed by a 12-minute workout.

15 Minute Lower Body Resistance Bands Workout | adidas - YouTube Watch On

3. Best resistance band arm workout

What? A 20-minute banded arm workout.

Why? Resistance bands aren't just for lower body work: targeting those biceps, triceps and shoulders couldn't be simpler with this workout, which uses a band to force smaller, more controlled movements and increase time under tension.

How long for? 20 minutes.

Resistance Band Arm Workout - Triceps, Biceps, Shoulders - YouTube Watch On

4. Best resistance band core and back workout

What? A 20-minute core burner, using a resistance band.

Why? Don't sleep on the benefits of a resistance band for core and back strength. "Resistance bands absolutely help strengthen your core and ab muscles," agrees personal trainer Emma McCaffrey. "They also help improve posture, stabilise your spine, and make any move more challenging."

How long for? 20 minutes.

Back and Core Resistance Band Workout | Good Moves | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

5. Best full-body resistance band workout

What? A full-body workout using a mini band, with YouTube favourite Heather Robertson.

Why? A comprehensive full body workout, featuring two if Watkins' all-time favourite resistance band moves: lateral walks and banded glute bridges. "Lateral walks are a great way to challenge your glutes, legs, and core," she tells MC UK. "Putting the band around your ankles and bending your knees slightly, helps you take controlled side steps. This helps improve hip stability and strengthen those overlooked muscles for better overall mobility.

"A resistance band glute bridge activates glute and hamstring engagement while supporting the core, all without stressing the lower back."

How long for? 25 minutes.

Full Body Mini RESISTANCE BAND Workout - YouTube Watch On

6. Best resistance band glute workout

What? A half an hour glute and thigh workout with Caroline Girvan.

Why? Isolating the glutes is an excellent way to improve strength in these, the largest muscles in the body, and a resistance band adds intensity and depth to the moves for even more booty burn.

How long for? 30 minutes.

30 Min GLUTE & OUTER THIGH WORKOUT at Home with Band - YouTube Watch On

7. Full body resistance band workout

What? An advanced total strength full body routine.

Why? A full-body sweat session that includes a HIIT finisher - this is one intense workout. However, since the moves are performed with a band, you can rest assured that you won't be putting too much stress and strain on your joints.

How long for? Not for the faint hearted, this one's 50 minutes.

50 MIN FULL BODY RESISTANCE BAND Workout | Strength | Hypertrophy | Build & Burn | Banded Workout - YouTube Watch On

8. Pilates resistance band workout

What? A 45-minute classic Pilates practice, using a mini band, with the ever-popular Move With Nicole.

Why? Pilates is often hailed as the low-impact strength session, and the addition of a band (often utilised in a Pilates workout) ups the ante even more. We're talking banded clam shells, glute bridges and top taps - you can thank us later.

How long for? 45 minutes.

45 MIN FULL BODY WORKOUT || At-Home Pilates (Mini Resistance Band) - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK's go-to strength training essentials now:

Alo Yoga Alosoft high waist 7/8 leggings £88 at Alo Yoga Super soft leggings with a stretchy fit for the winter win - whether you're working out at home or simply snuggling on the sofa, these leggings will be your festive BFF. Plus, the winter ivy colourway is dreamy.

Lululemon energy bra £38 at lululemon As workout bras go, they don't get much better than the Lululemon energy. Supportive, comfy and perfect for low-impact training, Team MC UK own these in multiple colourways - a true go-to.

Sweaty Betty set of 3 resistance bands £12.50 at Sweaty Betty Last but not least, don't forget to pop some resistance bands in your basket. These Sweaty Betty ones are colour coded as light, medium and heavy so you can choose your poison - plus, they're a soft latex blend rather than elastic.