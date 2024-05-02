Here’s how to watch the Met Gala 2024 in the UK

Fashion fans, rejoice! The Met Gala is nearly here, and as always, this year promises to bring celebrities, A-list announcements, and—of course—fashion! Arguably the most extravagant of all the red carpet events (sorry, Oscars), the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual celebration in honour of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition promises to be a symphony of couture and vintage fashion.

This year’s theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and will showcase 50 historically significant pieces which Vogue—a longtime champion and host of The Met—describe as “far too fragile to ever be worn again”. Let’s hope Kim Kardashian doesn’t get too close then. Given the focus on archival designs—display pieces date back to the 17th century—it’s safe to assume the stars and their stylists are hunting down vintage designs this year. Celebrities have been trawling the archives of iconic designers like Thierry Mugler and John Galliano with increasing vigour, but after last year’s Karl Lagerfeld-themed Gala, vintage couture’s position on the red carpet has been firmly cemented.

Did your invite get lost in the post? We’ve got you covered. Read on below to find out how to watch this year’s Met Gala, and follow us on the night for BTS coverage.

Dua Lipa on the red carpet at the Met Gala 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

What stars will be attending the Met Gala 2024?

Marie Claire UK favourite Zendaya is co-chairing the event with Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Anna Wintour. To the adulation of literally everyone, Rihanna has confirmed her attendance after arriving fashionably late last year and skipping altogether the year before (lest we forget when she “Shut down the met in marble!”). Anne Hathaway, Beyoncé, Blake Lively, Dua Lipa, and the extended Kardashian-Jenner clan are all predicted to attend. Ahead of Monday’s extravaganza (and I do not use that word lightly), here’s a look at the most fabulous Met Gala outfits of all time

What time does the Met Gala 2024 start?

The 2024 Met Gala will be held on May 6, 2024, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The red carpet is officially set to begin at 6 pm EST / 11 pm GMT, but guests will likely start arriving from 5 pm EST / 10 pm GMT.

How do I watch the Met Gala 2024 in the UK?

The Met Gala 2024 will be streamed live on Vogue.com and across its social media channels, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube. Vogue's Met Gala livestream will reportedly be hosted by Gwendoline Christie and Ashley Graham. E! will also be streaming the carpet starting at 11 pm GMT.