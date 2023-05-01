The Met Gala 2023 red carpet live: all the updates from the most stylish night in fashion

The first Monday of May means one thing—we're blessed with the Met Gala (opens in new tab) 2023 red carpet. The Met Gala red carpet delivers the greatest red carpet looks of them all and we can't wait to see what the biggest night in fashion has in store.

Last year Kim Kardashian caused quite a stir when she wore Marylin Monroe's dress to tie in with the theme of Gilded Glamour—fans were convinced the Marylin Monroe dress was destroyed following Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outing.

This year, the theme is Karl Lagerfeld, specifically his exhibition 'A Line of Beauty' and we can't wait to see what the A-list stylists will pull out the bag—here's hoping for some serious Barbiecore inspiration. The idea is for all the specially selected attendees to grace the red carpet in something from the Lagerfeld archive, but some celebs have already admitted to going against the theme.

Lagerfeld sadly passed away in 2019, and is well known and loved as the creative director of Chanel, and La La Anthony one of the first arrivals on the Met Gala red carpet tonight, is giving serious Chanel vibes.

Celebrities spend weeks preparing to be Met Gala ready and we look back at the best Met Gala looks of all time in anticipation.

All our favourite celebrities have arrived in New York in style and if Rihanna's pre-Met Gala look is anything to go by, we are in for a serious treat this evening.

We'll be updating this story live all night with the best Met Gala 2023 red carpet looks, so bookmark this page to see which celebs do the Lagerfeld theme best.

What time does the Met Gala 2023 start?

A-Listers will begin to grace the red carpet leading up to The Metropolitan Museum of Art's doors from 6pm, so 11pm UK time. It may be the end of the bank holiday weekend but we are staying up all night to bring you the best Met Gala red carpet looks as soon as they arrive.