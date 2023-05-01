The Met Gala 2023 red carpet live: all the updates from the most stylish night in fashion

The first Monday of May means one thing—we're blessed with the Met Gala (opens in new tab) 2023 red carpet. The Met Gala red carpet delivers the greatest red carpet looks of them all and we can't wait to see what the biggest night in fashion has in store.
Last year Kim Kardashian caused quite a stir when she wore Marylin Monroe's dress to tie in with the theme of Gilded Glamour—fans were convinced the Marylin Monroe dress was destroyed following Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outing.
This year, the theme is Karl Lagerfeld, specifically his exhibition 'A Line of Beauty' and we can't wait to see what the A-list stylists will pull out the bag—here's hoping for some serious Barbiecore inspiration. The idea is for all the specially selected attendees to grace the red carpet in something from the Lagerfeld archive, but some celebs have already admitted to going against the theme.
Lagerfeld sadly passed away in 2019, and is well known and loved as the creative director of Chanel, and La La Anthony one of the first arrivals on the Met Gala red carpet tonight, is giving serious Chanel vibes.
Celebrities spend weeks preparing to be Met Gala ready and we look back at the best Met Gala looks of all time in anticipation.
All our favourite celebrities have arrived in New York in style and if Rihanna's pre-Met Gala look is anything to go by, we are in for a serious treat this evening.
We'll be updating this story live all night with the best Met Gala 2023 red carpet looks, so bookmark this page to see which celebs do the Lagerfeld theme best.
What time does the Met Gala 2023 start?
A-Listers will begin to grace the red carpet leading up to The Metropolitan Museum of Art's doors from 6pm, so 11pm UK time. It may be the end of the bank holiday weekend but we are staying up all night to bring you the best Met Gala red carpet looks as soon as they arrive.
Penelope Cruz on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet
It's clear that Bridal will be a theme at this years red carpet. Penelope Cruz exudes glamour in a sheer Chanel gown with sequin detailing and full skirt.
Dua Lipa arrives on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet
Dua Lipa stunned on the red carpet in a Chanel FW92 Couture corseted gown with blue and white pipe detailing around the edges
Anna Wintour arrives at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet
When you're hosting the biggest night in fashion, you dress to impress. Wintour gave us the first glimpse of her outfit. Waving to the crowd like the Queen she is, Wintour wears SS23 Chanel in honour of Lagerfeld.
The Met Gala 2023 red carpet: first looks
The Met Gala 2023 is in honour of the late Karl Lagerfeld and it seems as though the carpet has been altered to fit the theme.
This year, the carpet is looking a little less red than usual. In fact the red carpet is white with abstract red and blue stripes and fans are calling it the Colgate carpet (and we can kind of see why). Apparently the chandelier is made from recycled water bottles (we love a sustainable Queen).
La La Anthony on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet
Ahead of the Met Gala La La revealed she was super excited to honour Lagerfeld tonight, and is serving serious Chanel vibes on the Met Gala red carpet.
Chloe Fineman (Babylon star) is giving us serious Barbiecore vibes, complete with a glitzy kitten bag, ready for her co-hosting duties.