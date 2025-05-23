Louis Vuitton Brings Medieval Magic to the Catwalk for Cruise 2026 Show
The historic French fashion house unveiled its latest collection in Avignon's Palais des Papes last night
The Cruise 2026 fashion show season continues apace, and the latest luxury brand to fly A-listers, top editors and VICs to a spectacular locale for the occasion is Louis Vuitton.
Last night, on May 22nd, the iconic French maison hosted a star-studded show at the striking 14th-century, UNESCO-listed Palais des Papes in Avignon, which formed the perfect gothic backdrop—and provided direct inspiration—for Nicolas Ghesquière's typically theatrical, medieval-themed collection.
The likes of Sophie Turner, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Cate Blanchett, Jaden Smith, and Pharrell Williams sat front row in red velvet thrones, as look after lavish look emerged onto the catwalk.
The collection itself was as dramatic as they come, befitting of its setting in the papal residence's formal entrance, that has housed Avignon's annual theatre festival since 1947. But it was the clothes themselves that took their rightful place centre-stage on the night.
An exploration of "the performative aspect of clothing, its inherent artistic value, its narrative force, and the emotional power it unleashes," as the show notes put it, Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2026 collection featured opulent brocades, exquisite embroidery and rich metallic fabrics aplenty—albeit updated from medieval to modern courtesy of Ghesquière's experimental silhouettes, edgy styling and unexpected accessories.
The mirrored, peep-toe leather boots were a particular highlight, alongside a metal-fringed top that was equal parts ancient knight's armour and rock'n'roll, and the selection of wood-framed handbags created in collaboration Thomas Roger's Alsace-based design studio.
If this counts as official notice that medieval-inspired fashion is cool again, we're certainly not mad about it.
Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.
