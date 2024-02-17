The 2024 Met Gala is officially within sight, with this year's Costume Institute Benefit falling on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The annual event - undoubtedly the most iconic in the fashion calendar, is most known for its red carpet, with an official dress code announced each year.

"In America: A Lexicon of Fashion", "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination", "Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology", "Punk: Chaos to Couture", "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" - the varied list of past themes goes on.

Not to mention last year's concept - "A line of Beauty", dedicated to the late Karl Lagerfeld.

This week, the 2024 Met Gala theme was announced as “The Garden of Time”, inspired by the 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard. And judging by the famed work, we can expect a lot of gothic and dark florals.

"More modern, less delicate pieces imbued with the same spirit as the spotlit fashions will be showcased alongside them, and broken up into three sub-themes: Land, Sea, and Sky," Vogue has written about the theme. "Think melancholic florals (as moody florals aren’t moody enough)."

Also revealed this week were the four co-chairs for the 73rd annual event, with a handful of A-listers chosen each year to host.

This year's co-chairs? Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. Also hosting the event will of course be Met trustee and Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour, alongside two honorary chairs - Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

"This year, the #MetGala - which benefits the Met Museum's Met Costume Institute - falls on May 6 and will celebrate The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, titled 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'," captioned an Instagram post announcing the news.

