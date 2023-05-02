There was not one but *two* pregnancy reveals at the Met Gala last night
How exciting!
Last night, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York was buzzing with some of the most recognisable faces in the world as celebrities and fashion icons gathered for the Met Gala (opens in new tab).
This year's glamorous event, which is spearheaded by Anna Wintour, paid tribute to the late Chanel artistic director, Karl Lagerfeld - who passed away in 2019 - with the theme set as Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.
A-listers interpreted the theme in a number of ways - Doja Cat and Jared Leto chose to honour his famous cat, Choupette, while Anne Hathaway made a nostalgic nod to Liz Hurley's iconic Versace pin dress (opens in new tab) in a tweed Versace reimagining of the legendary look.
Nicole Kidman recycled her own iconic Chanel dress (opens in new tab) from 2004, wearing the pink feathered gown from the noughties advert directed by Moulin Rouge's Baz Luhrmann.
While bridal looks appeared to be a recurring theme (opens in new tab) at the Met Gala, there was also another - pregnancy reveals.
We all love an unexpected announcement that a celebrity is in fact expecting - think Beyoncé in 2011 at the MTV Video Music Awards, and Rihanna earlier this year during her Super Bowl performance (opens in new tab) - and last night, there were not one but two.
Tennis icon Serena Williams showed off her growing baby bump on the Met Gala red carpet alongside her husband, Alexis Ohanian. The couple welcomed their daughter, Alexis Olympia Jr, in 2017, and are set to welcome their second child later this year.
She also confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a photograph of herself in her Gucci gown, writing: "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."
Model Karlie Kloss also used the fashion event to share the news that she is expecting her second child with husband, Joshua Kushner.
The couple welcomed their son, Levi, in 2021, and talking to Emma Chamberlain on the red carpet she revealed that she wasn't sure how to style her growing bump.
Sharing that the last time she was pregnancy was during the coronavirus pandemic, she said: "I don’t know how to style a belly!"
Perhaps the chicest and most fashionable way to reveal a pregnancy!
