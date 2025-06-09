The 10 Best Looks From the Tony Awards 2025 Red Carpet

Hosted by Cynthia Erivo, last night's 78th annual Tony Awards in New York promised to be an evening brimming with glamour, high fashion, and dazzling musical performances.

And that it was.

Celebrating the finest in theatre, notable moments from the night included Hamilton's original cast reuniting for its 10-year anniversary performance, Cole Escola making Broadway history as the first non-binary actor to win the Best Actor category, and, let us not forget, Nicole Scherzinger's victory for Best Actress in a musical.

Additionally, there were plenty of sartorial tributes that saw Katie Holmes channelling Wicked with her 'Elphaba meets Glinda' pink and green two-piece custom Prada dress, as well as Escola paying tribute to Bernadette Peters' 1999 win, which featured the actress in a similar silver gown and pinned-up auburn curls. Indeed, it's safe to say the fashion looks did not disappoint.

So, after much deliberation, we have taken it upon ourselves to narrow down the best 10 red carpet looks at the 2025 Tony Awards.

Cynthia Erivo in Schiaparelli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Holmes in Prada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal and George Clooney in Tamara Ralph

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sadie Sink in Prada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lea Michele in Michael Kors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson in Schiaparelli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Auliʻi Cravalho in Carolina Herrera

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooke Shields in Balmain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cole Escola in Wiederhorft

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Snook in Richard Quinn

(Image credit: Getty Images)