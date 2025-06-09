The 10 Best Looks From the Tony Awards 2025 Red Carpet

See who wore what

Cynthia Erivo Tony Awards 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sofia Piza's avatar
By
published
in News

Hosted by Cynthia Erivo, last night's 78th annual Tony Awards in New York promised to be an evening brimming with glamour, high fashion, and dazzling musical performances.

And that it was.

Celebrating the finest in theatre, notable moments from the night included Hamilton's original cast reuniting for its 10-year anniversary performance, Cole Escola making Broadway history as the first non-binary actor to win the Best Actor category, and, let us not forget, Nicole Scherzinger's victory for Best Actress in a musical.

Additionally, there were plenty of sartorial tributes that saw Katie Holmes channelling Wicked with her 'Elphaba meets Glinda' pink and green two-piece custom Prada dress, as well as Escola paying tribute to Bernadette Peters' 1999 win, which featured the actress in a similar silver gown and pinned-up auburn curls. Indeed, it's safe to say the fashion looks did not disappoint.

So, after much deliberation, we have taken it upon ourselves to narrow down the best 10 red carpet looks at the 2025 Tony Awards.

Cynthia Erivo in Schiaparelli

Cynthia Erivo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Holmes in Prada

Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal and George Clooney in Tamara Ralph

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sadie Sink in Prada

Sadie Sink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lea Michele in Michael Kors

Lea Michelle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson in Schiaparelli

Sarah Paulson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Auliʻi Cravalho in Carolina Herrera

Auliʻi Cravalho

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooke Shields in Balmain

Brooke Shields

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cole Escola in Wiederhorft

Cole EScola

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Snook in Richard Quinn

Sarah Snook in Richard Quinn

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.

Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.

When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸