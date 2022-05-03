Rihanna receives surprise honour at Met Gala 2022

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Rihanna received the honour of all honours at this year’s Met Gala 2022.

The 34-year-old singer-actor-mogul skipped this year’s annual event as she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

However, the Fenty founder was not forgotten, as Vogue and the Met Gala pulled out all the stops to pay tribute to the Diamonds hitmaker – and we’re here for it.

The Met and Vogue erected a statue of Rihanna showing off her baby bump in all its glory in New York’s longstanding museum, after Rihanna was the cover of the magazine.

They shared a video of the statue on Instagram, which was captioned: “The statue of “Eirene (The Personification of Peace)” is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries. But now we’ve got @badgalriri, straight off this month’s Vogue cover.”

Rihanna shared the clip, and appeared to be blown away by the gesture.

She captioned her post: “”Shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”

Rihanna’s post has received over one million views, and plenty of comments from fans impressed by the statue.

One commented: “Could be the most famous pregnant lady of all time…”

Another shared: “Wasn’t even in attendance & still made an impact! This is so cool”, while a third added: “Making HistoRIH.”

Rihanna recently opened up about juggling her personal life with work.

Speaking previously to Vogue magazine, she said: “Balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been.

“And now there’s another human being coming into play, it changes what that means again. Still, I have businesses that aren’t going to run themselves. My mom handled the three of us with not even close to the amount of resources that I have, so I can absolutely do it.”