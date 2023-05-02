Unsurprisingly, Rihanna wore this exact perfume to the Met Gala last night

Rihanna's Met Gala 2023 (opens in new tab) arrival was, as usual, delayed. The singer, along with her partner A$AP Rocky, appear to have made being fashionably late their thing in recent years—but truthfully, as long as their looks deliver, we'll continue to patiently wait (Em Rata's new cropped fringe (opens in new tab) tided us over). And last night, they delivered. While the rest of the world is wrapped up in Met Gala fashion and style, as a beauty editor, my eyes are on Rihanna's Met Gala beauty look.

Last night, her make-up centred around something she has become somewhat iconic for in recent years—a red lip. In fact, the red lip (opens in new tab) she wore to perform at this year's Superbowl caused quite the commotion, with people rushing to buy the exact shade. This time around, you needn't be quite so panicked about trying to find the details of Rihanna's Met Gala beauty look—because I have every last detail for you right here.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor)

Before I get into the make-up, I was to discuss something very important, and that's perfume. If you don't already know, Rihanna has somewhat of a reputation for being one of the best smelling celebrities around. A-listers far and wide have, in the past, had something great to say about the way that Rihanna smells. And although she has been known to wear (and adore) Kilian Love Don't Be Shy (opens in new tab), at last night's Met Gala 2023, I have confirmation Rihanna opted for something more personal—her own fragrance, Fenty Eau de Parfum.

Equally as warm, sweet and and delicious as the aforementioned Kilian number, Fenty Eau de Parfum is a perfume made by Rihanna, for Rihanna. "Fenty Eau de Parfum is for remembering what’s real. I made a fragrance for myself and am now sharing it with you," she has said of the fragrance.

Fenty Eau de Parfum £125 at Fenty Beauty

Next, let's address that stunning red lip. Priscilla Ono (opens in new tab), Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist and Ri Ri's make-up artist for the night said, "For the 2023 Met Gala, we paired an iconic Rihanna-red lip with a glamorous yet edgy high-shimmer, pearlescent eye. We felt like the combination, matched with a soft-matte, chiselled complexion, celebrated the same classic yet modern beauty of Karl Lagerfeld’s designs." Lips were prepped with Fenty Skin Plush Puddin’ Intensive Recovery Lip Mask (opens in new tab) and pigment was delivered courtesy of Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Colour In Uncensored.

As for the eyes and base? Rihanna's eyeshadow look was executed with Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match in True Neutrals, with shade Velvet Cuffs taking centre stage. Lashes were, of course, given a coating of the new Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumising Mascara (opens in new tab), too.

Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eye Shadow Palette True Neutrals £22 at Sephora

Her super-smooth base came via Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation (opens in new tab) in shade 335 and Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Powder Foundation (opens in new tab) in shade 300. Match Stix Contour Skinstick in shade Mocha (opens in new tab) and Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer is shade Bajan Gyal (opens in new tab) were used to create that super-sculpted finish.

And that's it—Rihanna's Met Gala 2023 beauty look. You are most welcome.