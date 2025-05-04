Benny Blanco's strange nickname for Selena Gomez is going viral

Selena Gomez has been front and centre. And from her Emilia Pérez success and action-packed awards season, to her engagement to record producer Benny Blanco, she has been making non-stop headlines.

This is particularly true in 2025, with Gomez and Blanco releasing their first joint album, I Said I Love You First. And as they publicise the project, the notoriously private couple has been opening up about their personal life together - from their almost break up to how they keep their relationship private.

This week, it was Blanco's surprising nickname for his fiancée that got the world talking, as he revealed the strange food-based pseudonym that he has given her.

Yes, really. During their recent appearance on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, the couple opened up about their pet names for each other. And while Gomez revealed that she referred to Blanco as "babe", "love" and "honey", he explained that he had her saved in his phone as "Salami".

"In my phone - I didn't want anyone to be over my shoulder looking - so I made her 'Salami,'" Blanco recalled, adding that she is listed as "Salami" on his phone "still to this day".

"[It's] so embarrassing," Gomez responded, adding: "I think you've maybe called me 'Sel' a few times."

"I wanted [to be with] someone who was kind, I wanted someone who was caring and I wanted someone who was compassionate," Blanco explained later in the podcast about finding his soulmate in Gomez. "I just wanted someone who knew how to love herself, but also knew how to love somebody else. And I met that person.

"And it didn't hurt that she's also the most beautiful person on planet earth, inside and out," he continued. "I love her, and I want to spend the rest of my life with her."

Well, this is lovely.

