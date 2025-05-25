There’s a Very Special Meaning Behind Selena Gomez’s Name – Here’s What We Know About the Star

Selena Gomez is one of the most talked-about people in the world. And from her acting career - earning critical acclaim for her roles in both Emilia Pérez and Only Murders In The Building, to her music fame, releasing new album I Said I Loved You First in March this year, the 32-year-old has been front and centre.

It is Gomez's personal life that has made particular headlines in 2025, from her high profile relationship with record producer fiancé Benny Blanco and eye-watering social media presence, to her recent candid interviews about life behind the cameras. And with Gomez increasing her public appearances over the past year, this shows no signs of slowing down.

As Gomez returns to the spotlight in a major way in 2025, here's what we know about the world famous actress and singer...

How old is Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez is 32-years-old, with her birthday falling on July 22, 1992.

Gomez was just 10-years-old when she burst onto our screens, appearing on Barney & Friends in 2002 - a role that went on to kickstart her acting career. And just five years later, Gomez bagged her breakthrough role as Alex Russo in Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place, starring on the show from 2007 to 2012.

Where is Selena Gomez from?

Selena Gomez grew up in Grand Prairie, Texas, to parents Ricardo Joel Gomez and Mandy Teefey, before moving to Los Angeles, where she now lives with fiancé Benny Blanco.

Gomez's family is of Mexican and Italian descent, with the 32-year-old speaking out in the past about honouring her heritage through her work.

"My Mexican heritage is something that has influenced me my entire life and it's not lost on me how representation matters," Gomez previously explained to Billboard. "Throughout the years I've been doing this, some of the most supportive women in the entertainment business I have met have been other Latin women. I love the bond we all have."

She continued: "Making a Spanish album was something I had wanted to do for a long time. Over the years, I'd release a Spanish version of one of the songs off an album but having an all-Spanish project was something that meant a lot to me."

"I worked hard on making sure I paid homage to my Latin roots, through the music as well as the aesthetics of all the visuals."

Selena Gomez name

Gomez was named after the late iconic singer, Selena - a renowned US singer and songwriter who was known as the "Queen of Tejano Music".

"I'm actually named after Selena Quintanilla," Gomez revealed on her reality show, Selena + Chef. "It gives me goosebumps sometimes because I was obsessed with Selena. I knew everything about her - I was just such a fan."

Going on to open up about her parents' original name choice, she continued: "My real name was going to be Priscilla, and my dad said, 'No. I want her name to be Selena."'

Selena Gomez height

Selena Gomez is 1.65 metres tall, standing at 5' 5" in feet.

The actress has been vocal about her body image, with the 32-year-old known to have suffered body shaming over the years, and being a passionate advocate for body positivity.

"My weight's a big [issue]," Gomez explained during a recent appearance on popular podcast, On Purpose with Jay Shetty. "Everyone just has something to say and it's really making me sad - not even sad because, I'm not a victim, everyone - I just think it's made me a tad bitter and I feel really guilty for saying that but it's true."

Going on to explain how her weight can fluctuate due to her medication for lupus, she continued: "I would rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me. I'm not a model, never will be. I think they're awesome, mind you. I'm just definitely not that."

Selena Gomez illness

Selena Gomez has been very open about living with lupus, with the singer diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2013.

"I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy," Gomez explained in a 2015 interview with Billboard, addressing her illness for the first time. "That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke... I locked myself away until I was confident and comfortable again.

"I would get fevers, headaches - I would get fatigue, but I always just kept going," she added during a 2017 interview with TODAY. "I kind of ignored it, to be honest...I don’t think I made the right decisions because I didn’t accept it. And that’s extremely selfish, and at the same time, really just unnecessary. I’m not really proud of that."

In the decade since her diagnosis, Gomez has received chemotherapy and even undergone a kidney transplant in 2017, from her friend and fellow actress, Francia Raisa.

"I haven’t felt it since I was younger," she explained of a recent flare up in her 2022 documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. "Now it just hurts in the morning. When I wake up, I immediately start crying because it hurts - like everything."

Gomez shared the news in May 2024 that her lupus is now in remission.

How many Grammys has Selena Gomez won?

Selena Gomez has not yet received a Grammy Award, but the singer has been nominated twice in the past. First, in 2022, with her Spanish-language EP, Revelación earning her a nod for 'Best Latin Pop Album'. And secondly, in 2023, where she is credited in Coldplay's nominated Music of Spheres album.

"Are you kidding me!? Revelación is nominated for a GRAMMY!," Gomez posted on Instagram to celebrate the news of her 2022 nod. "This project is so special to me for so many reasons and I could not have made it happen without this incredible team of people by my side. I am forever grateful to each and every one of you ♥️ and of course MY FANS."

"I cried like a little baby - I was very excited," Gomez later explained to Entertainment Tonight of the moment she received her nomination. "I worked really hard on that project, so it was a lovely surprise. I'm very excited!"

Selena Gomez on Instagram

Selena Gomez's Instagram presence is a major talking point, with the 32-year-old amassing 420 million followers over the years. This makes her the 'world's most followed woman' and the third most followed person behind footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Gomez has opened up about the "big responsibility" in the past, telling The Hollywood Reporter that it "can be a little heavy".

"I feel for people, and I think that's what kind of keeps me in check, to be honest," Gomez has explained. "I think I can be a little reckless with my emotions and having conversations with young people, women who are going through divorces or going through chemo - it's not just about me, and I'm fully aware of that.

"I will just always cherish it. It's a big responsibility, though. It's a little scary."

Selena Gomez net worth

Selena Gomez has a net worth of $1 billion, making her the youngest female vocalist to join the 'billionaires club'.

The 32-year-old's eye-watering wealth is reportedly down to many factors. Firstly, her acting career, with Gomez now being an executive producer on Only Murders in the Building, and reported to earn over $6 million per season. Not to mention her music, streamed over a billion times and expected to grow following the release of her new album, I Said I Love You First. And crucially her hugely successful make up brand, Rare Beauty, where Gomez is reported to have amassed the majority of her fortune.

"I’m very grateful," Gomez has explained previously when asked about Rare Beauty's financial success by Entertainment Tonight. "I personally think it’s distasteful to talk about money, but I really am giving all the credit to people who buy the products. They’re the ones that made this dream of mine come true, so I’m really, really honored and just happy."

We will continue to update this story.