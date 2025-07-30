Jennifer Aniston and Her New Boyfriend Share Sweet 'Common Ground,' According to His Ex

Jennifer Aniston's relationship with rumoured new boyfriend Jim Curtis is going very well right now, and according to an ex of his, they also have one particular thing in common that makes them an even better match. Friends star Jen and Jim, a hypnotist, have been linked for a handful of weeks, after they were spotted getting cosy on a trip with friends to Mallorca, Spain.

Alyssa Pettinato, who dated Jim for a short amount of time "years ago," has just told the Daily Mail: "Well, I don’t know [Aniston] personally, but I do know that we share a commonality of being Greek. So I’m sure that’s a common ground. If they are together, you know, culture is strong." Alyssa, a podcaster, added that Jim is also Greek.

Jennifer Aniston's father John Aniston was born Yiannis Anastassakis in Crete, according to the Greek Herald. She's spoken about her Greek heritage on a few occasions, and has even showed that she can speak a few words of the language. But Jennifer and Jim are both very firmly planted in the world of wellness, something which is said to have made them bond. "They've been seeing each other for a few months now," a source recently told People. "They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it's still casual."

But reports from last week suggested that things weren't really all that casual after all. "It’s new, but things are moving pretty fast. They just get along so well," a friend of Jen's told Us Weekly. "She thinks he is sexy and takes care of his body. That’s important to her. She works out daily and takes such good care of her body. It’s great he does too." They continued: "Jen is so happy right now, and Jim is part of the reason. He’s like a breath of fresh air, and all her close friends are 1,000 percent loving them together."

Meanwhile, despite being an ex, Alyssa added that she absolutely approves of Jim. She told the Mail that he is "a really great guy" and "unproblematic" and "pragmatic and calm person." Only the best for Jen!

