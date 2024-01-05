Who is Benny Blanco? What you need to know about Selena Gomez's boyfriend
The couple actually have a lot of history
There's been a sharp incline in interest surrounding Benny Blanco in recent months. The American music producer is a well known name in the industry, but since he started dating Selena Gomez her fans have been desperate to find out more about him. And just this week, the pair were pictured looking very cosy court-side at a Lakers vs Heat game in Los Angeles, US.
The couple have reportedly been dating for around six months, but have only recently gone public with their romance. It looks like things are getting pretty serious though, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight that Selena feels 'safe and secure' with Benny, as he's 'not in it for the attention or fame'.
They told the outlet in December: "She feels so safe and secure with him, so she felt like it was a good time to share how happy she is with her fans. Benny is a great communicator, is honest and open with Selena, and listens to her. He’s respectful, isn’t a player, and not in it for the attention or fame. He doesn’t care about any of that, and Selena sees that and really trusts him."
The Rare Beauty founder confirmed her new relationship on Instagram in December 2023 with a picture of the pair together, later posting in the comments section to a fan: "He is my absolute everything in my heart."
It looks like these two could be big news (double-date pics with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pending), but what else do we know about Benny Blanco?
Who is Benny Blanco?
A post shared by benny blanco (@itsbennyblanco)
A photo posted by on
Benny Blanco is an American music producer who has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. Not only does he have a long-standing relationship with Selena, but he's also worked with Justin Bieber, as well as BTS, Halsey, and Addison Rae. He famously said about Selena's ex during an interview on the Zach Sang Show: "Justin's not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists. Like you know, they're like, 'This is my new single and here's my makeup line.'"
These comments led many to believe he was throwing shade at Selena due to her recently launching make-up line Rare Beauty, but neither she nor Benny have addressed the comments since. So perhaps it was just a throw-away comment (or there was a big apology!)
How long have Benny Blanco and Selina Gomez been dating?
Benny and Selena Gomez go way back musically, with their professional relationship starting around eight years ago. Benny produced two of her 2015 Revival songs - Same Old Love and Kill ’Em With Kindness - as well as her 2017 collaboration with Cashmere Cat, Trust Nobody. Benny and Selena then collaborated on a new single, I Can’t Get Enough.
The couple were first linked romantically in 2023 when Benny announced the release of his cookbook Open Wide and Selena left a sweet comment on the post, prompting fans to think they could be more than just friends.
Selena commented 'Finally' on the post alongside some raised hands, showing how invested she is in Benny's new endeavour. She also took to her own Instagram to share the release, calling Benny 'one of my favs'.
Selena Gomez via Instagram Stories sharing Benny Blanco's post: “One of my favorites releasing a cookbook.” pic.twitter.com/wMNuiThkjSNovember 9, 2023
In early December 2023, a source told Entertainment Tonight: "Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official. Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going."
Since then, Selena has shared plenty of PDA moments on her own Instagram, while Benny recently shared some candid snaps of Selena on a winter walk, looking glowing and relaxed.
Adorable.
