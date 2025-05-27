Sources Close to Justin and Hailey Bieber Set the Record Straight on Marriage Rumours
Justin's comments about Hailey's new interview went viral this month
Justin and Hailey Bieber's relationship has been making headlines in recent weeks following the singer's latest social media posts. Earlier this month, Justin shared a tribute to his wife Hailey to celebrate Mother's Day, but fans were confused by the sentiment. A week later, he posted about Hailey's first solo Vogue cover shoot and the accompanying message went viral.
Justin wrote on Instagram at the time: "Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight, I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean... for some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even… So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken."
The backlash was loud and instant, and Justin soon changed his caption to just a series of emojis, but not before fans read it and judged his original words. One person wrote: "May this love never find me I’d rather be a cat lady," while another added: "Hailey deserves better."
However, sources close to the couple have now addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship, confirming that all is well between the pair. One source told Page Six: "It was his way of saying, 'I'm sorry for doubting you, congratulations.' That’s all it was. She knows his personality. They love each other. She’s been really good for him."
Meanwhile, a second source - who previously worked for Hailey and Justin - told the publication: "Hailey started off as a fan. She had to really prove herself to earn not just his love and the title of his wife, but the mother of his child. She’s really done a lot to make him feel safe … everything just being under a microscope, it’s a lot."
In her recent Vogue interview, Hailey touched on the impact that recent break-up rumours have had on her following the birth of their son, Jack Blues.
Iris Goldsztajn is a freelance news writer for Marie Claire UK. She covers celebrity and royal news, and has previously written for titles including Marie Claire US, InStlyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red.
Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, she is especially interested in debunking diet culture and de-stigmatising mental health struggles.
