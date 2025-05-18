As Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco “Start Wedding Planning”, Here’s What We Know About Their Relationship

Selena Gomez is one of the most famous people in the world. And from her critically-acclaimed acting career, receiving major recognition for her roles in Emilia Pérez and Only Murders In The Building, to her powerful statements about women in Hollywood, the 32-year-old has been all anyone can talk about in 2025.

It is her love life that has undoubtedly made the most news, with Gomez engaged to famed record producer Benny Blanco. And with the A-list couple releasing their first joint album ‘I Said I Love You First’ in March this year, the duo has been front and centre.

As Gomez and Blanco rapidly become one of the world’s most beloved A-list couples, we look back at their sweet dating history...

Selena Gomez boyfriend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez has been in a series of A-list relationships, with the singer and actress linked to multiple high profile names over the years from Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautner and Niall Horan, to Charlie Puth, Justin Bieber and The Weekend.

She is currently in a relationship with her record producer fiancé Benny Blanco, with the couple dating since 2023.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been dating since June 2023, keeping their romance a secret for the first six months of their relationship.

"I definitely tried to keep it private for a while, because it’s a lot," Blanco recalled during a recent conversation on Spotify's 'Countdown To' series, even revealing that the level of fame involved almost led to the pair breaking up early on.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I remember us having a conversation about whether we were going to keep dating or not," Blanco explained. "We just had to make sure, because she’s as big as it gets and it’s a big undertaking. It’s not like you date someone for a few weeks and then you’re like, 'Oh, OK, bye,' so we just took it slow.

"Then it started becoming such a hard thing," he continued, recalling the realities of dating in secret. "Because it was like, 'I don’t want to just have dinner inside with you and have all of our dates inside and we’re wearing a mask the entire date, and then we have to go hide in a car.'"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The A-list couple ultimately went public with their relationship in December 2023, before announcing their engagement the following year in December 2024.

"I wanted [to be with] someone who was kind, I wanted someone who was caring and I wanted someone who was compassionate," Blanco recently explained on Jessie and Lennie Ware’s ‘Table Manners’ podcast. "I just wanted someone who knew how to love herself, but also knew how to love somebody else. And I met that person.

"And it didn't hurt that she's also the most beautiful person on planet earth, inside and out," he continued. "I love her, and I want to spend the rest of my life with her."

"We always make sure we're protecting what we have, but there's no rules," Gomez has previously explained via Vanity Fair in September 2024. "I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself."

"I've never been loved this way," she continued. "He's just been a light. A complete light in my life. He's my best friend. I love telling him everything."

Who is Benny Blanco?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Benny Blanco is a 37-year-old US record producer and songwriter, working with high profile singers from Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran to Katy Perry and Charlie XCX over his career.

Blanco is most known for his work on ‘Diamonds’ by Rihanna, ‘Moves Like Jagger’ by Maroon 5, ‘Teenage Dream’ by Katy Perry, ‘Señorita’ by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello and ‘Love Yourself’ by Justin Bieber, receiving 11 Grammy Award nominations over the years.

Blanco has also previously worked with Gomez before their relationship, with credits on multiple hits by the singer, from 'Single Soon' and 'Trust Nobody', to 'Kill 'Em With Kindness' and 'Same Old Love.'

And since their engagement the couple has released a joint album, 'I Said I Love You First' to critical acclaim.

Is Selena Gomez engaged?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco in December 2024, after one year of dating.

“Forever begins now," she captioned a sweet carousel of photographs from the intimate moment, posted to Instagram, with Blanco commenting: “Hey wait… that’s my wife”.

The exciting news came after months of speculation, with the A-list couple on ‘engagement watch’ by fans and followers.

"He has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him,” Gomez explained in an interview with TIME magazine amid the pre-proposal speculation. “I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon."

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

Since their engagement, the couple has confirmed that there is not a set date as of yet, but that they are in the early stages of wedding planning and taking "one day at a time".

“I think every day she’s planned a new wedding in her head,” Blanco explained in their recent joint interview with Rolling Stone. “We’re very much ‘take it one day at a time’-type of people. We’re still not over this moment. Literally, while you were talking, she was sitting there staring at her ring.”

“Also, I genuinely feel like this is such a special time that we get to apply it to this album and really just pour our heart into it, and completely translate what we feel and bring it to the world,” Gomez added. “That’s my main focus right now, at least.”

Selena Gomez Justin Bieber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez was previously in an eight year on-off relationship with singer Justin Bieber, with the former couple ultimately splitting in 2018.

Gomez has since described their break up as "the best thing" that ever happened to her, explaining: “I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of, but then I just moved past it. I wasn't afraid anymore.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I really needed to collect myself," Gomez recently explained on popular podcast, On Purpose With Jay Shetty, about staying single between Bieber and Blanco.

“I think in the past, that’s why I said to [Blanco] all the time 10 years ago it’s not that I wouldn't have wanted to be with you, I just wouldn’t have been in the right headspace, and I don’t think you deserved what I had gone through before.

“I’ve learned a lot of lessons and I’ve made mistakes,” she continued. “And I just want this to be right. For me, that was a lesson that I had to learn … For me, it was really difficult in the past, and [Blanco has] made it unbelievably easy so that if I even get to the point where I’m so frustrated, he's like very quick to understand.”

We will continue to update this story.