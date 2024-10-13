Jennifer Lopez issues a reminder that she is human amid hurtful comments

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with the ‘Let’s Get Loud’ singer front and centre in 2024.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck in August this year, separating after two years of marriage. And with their relationship surrounded by intense speculation since early 2024, Lopez has had to overcome a lot of online negativity and unwarranted opinions over the past year.

This week, Lopez broke her silence, opening up about the separation for the first time in a conversation with Interview magazine. And during the sit-down, she touched upon the online narrative, and overcoming hurtful comments.

"I know that everything that’s being written and said about me, and all the conjecture of who I am as a person, is not who I am,” she explained. “I learned that a long time ago.

“This is my life’s passion,” she continued when talking about her focus on work. “I love to sing. I love to dance. I love to act. I love to entertain. I love to create.”

“Please don’t get me wrong, if I see something that’s hurtful, I’m not Teflon," she later added, explaining that it’s “human nature” to home in on the negative reactions.

“As an entertainer, sometimes you’ll be onstage in an arena of 50,000 people, and everybody’s jumping up and down, singing and laughing, and then there’ll be one or two people with resting bitch face. And you’re zeroed in on those two people."

Going on to talk about her past relationship and separation, Lopez stressed that she has “no regrets” and is where she needs to be.

"Being in a relationship doesn’t define me,” she concluded. “I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"

We will continue to update this story.