"Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

We’ve all been rooting for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck since they rekindled their romance last year. And news just in: the Ben x J Lo wedding officially took place this weekend in a low-key Vegas ceremony.

Joined by their children, the loved-up duo had a small but intimate ceremony just three months after they confirmed they were indeed engaged for a second time.

They announced their happy news via J Lo’s newsletter, which had the simple subject line” “We did it.”

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the singer penned in the newsletter. She signed off with her new surname – Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

She also shared a series of intimate photos in the newsletter.

The pair dated back in the 2000’s, getting engaged before calling the wedding off just days before the ceremony in 2003. They broke off the engagement shortly after, too.

The wedding – which saw Affleck getting ready in a toilet and J Lo wear a simple white dress – saw them wait in line with other couples ready to be wed and drive through Vegas’ infamous “Tunnel of Love.”

In her newsletter, she shared: “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

While they were keen for Elvis himself to officiate – as per Vegas tradition – he was sadly unavailable. But the star doesn’t seem to have minded, continuing: “They were right when they said, “all you need is love”. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”

She concluded: “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”

It’s thought that their kids from previous marriages were the witnesses at the low-key event which records obtained by TMZ show took place on Saturday, July 16th.

Congratulations to the happy couple.