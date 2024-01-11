J-Lo's new song offers a very intimate insight into her relationship with Ben Affleck

J-Lo and Ben Affleck are the comeback couple that restored our faith in celebrity romance. And now, the singer has celebrated their love with the lead single from her new album, This Is Me...Now. And it's safe to say the lyrics from Can't Get Enough give us quite an...intimate insight into J-Lo and Ben's relationship.

'Give me that touchin’, teasin’/So good I can’t believe it,' J-Lo sings, calling her love 'too good to be true', saying, 'you know I can’t get enough'. Steamy.

It's been reported (via Style Caster) that the song was performed by Jen at her wedding reception, dedicating the tune to her husband Ben Affleck. J-Lo described the process of writing the song in an interview Zane Lowe on his Apple Music 1 show, explaining: "[It feels like] authentic rhythms and melodies and more than anything, a feeling in the music, and I think that’s what a lot of people who heard the album in its early days were feeling, they were like, 'There’s something true about this'.

"There's something that feels gritty and honest and raw and real and vulnerable and brave about this music from all of these people, not just from me. I love it. I feel like Can’t Get Enough is a perfect way to kind of come out of the box with this one because it does have that like my performance energy."

The video for Can't Get Enough shows J-Lo poking fun at herself, considering Ben is her fourth marriage. She's depicted in several different bridal gowns, nodding not only to her marriages but that she's played the bride role plenty of times over the years in films like Wedding Planner and Monster In Law, as well as more recently in Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding.

Ben and J-Lo wed in July 2022 and seem blissfully happy by all accounts. The couple were previously engaged in 2002 before they called the wedding off, only to reunite 20 years later. In Jen's 2014 memoir, True Love, the singer referred to her and Ben’s breakup as her 'first real heartbreak'. We're here for the second-chance romance.

This Is Me… Now will be released on 16th February 2024, and is J-Lo's first album in almost a decade.

Can't Get Enough: Full lyrics

[Intro]

I just wanna

I just feel like, ooh

Every time I see ya

I just, ooh, hey (Get it, boy)

[Verse 1]

I feel like startin’ something

You got my engine runnin’

You got the keys to turn me on and on

You got me acceleratin’ want to celebrate it

Can’t nothing take me out my zone

It’s on

[Pre-Chorus]

When it feels right

Nothing else matters

Is this real life?

Too good to be true

Take me all night

I can feel the passion

In your eyes

I’m still in love with you

[Chorus]

You know I can’t get enough (I love that shit)

You know I can’t get enough (You love that shit)

You know I can’t get enough (Give me all that shit)

Can’t get enough

You know I can’t get enough (I love that shit)

You know I can’t get enough (You love that shit)

You know I can’t get enough (Give me all that shit)

Can’t get enough of you

[Post-Chorus]

I’m still in love

With you, boy

[Interlude]

I just wanna

I just feel like

Every time I see ya, it's like

Oh, hey (Get it, boy)



[Verse 2]

Give me that touchin', teasin'

So good I can't believe it

Don't wanna share with no one else

You're always the one I needed (Needed)

Don't gotta keep a secret (Secret)

But I let you keep me to yourself (Self)



[Pre-Chorus]

'Cause, bae, it feels like

Nothing else matters

Is this real life?

Too good to be true

Take me all night

I can feel the passion

In your eyes

I'm still in love with you

[Chorus]

You know I can't get enough (I love that shit)

You know I can't get enough (You love that shit)

You know I can't get enough (Give me all that shit)

Can't get enough

You know I can't get enough (I love that shit)

You know I can't get enough (You love that shit)

You know I can't get enough (Give me all that shit)

Can't get enough of you



[Post-Chorus]

I'm still in love

With you, boy

I'm still in love

With you, boy



[Outro]

I can't get enough of you

It's the way you love me, the way you touch me

It's the way you look at me

Can't get enough (Can't get enough)

Of you, boy