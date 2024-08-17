Two Emily in Paris cast members are going viral for their sweet words about each other

Emily in Paris season four is officially here, with the highly-anticipated first instalment dropping just days ago. And five episodes in, it’s already the most talked-about show of summer.

Yes, from surprising filming locations (ciao Rome!) to brand new EIP cast members, season four is making non-stop headlines. And with the second instalment set to drop next week, that shows no signs of slowing down soon.

It was the returning Emily in Paris cast members that made headlines this week, as the famously close cast and crew opened up about being reunited for season four. And it was the sweet friendship between Lily Collins (Emily) and Ashley Park (Mindy) in particular, with the two famed to be best friends on and off screen.

Calling Collins an “older sister” to her in the industry, Park reflected that the whole Emily in Paris experience “would just have been too much of a whirlwind to do on [her] own".

“It was my first big on-screen job, so it was amazing to have the guidance of an 'older sister' in an environment that became way more high-stakes than we'd anticipated,” she explained in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“Lily doesn't believe me when I tell her this, but a week before the email came in asking me to audition, I'd just started to follow her on Instagram,” she continued. “I normally have a rule that I only follow people I know or have interacted with in some way, but Lily was one of the few I followed because I thought, I like this girl, I like her vibe – she seems really genuine and cool.”

This is not the first time that either Park or Collins has acknowledged their close bond, with them both posting tributes to each other on Instagram earlier this year.

"Ashley Park you are too funny for words and I don't know how we ever get any work done,” Collins posted to instagram on Parks’ birthday earlier this year. “You're the most incredible scene partner (when we finally calm down). You're the most incredible listener and supportive soul sister. And you are a constant source of inspiration and light to all those around you. You are beyond a shadow of a doubt one of the greatest gifts in my life. You're family forever and I love you so so much..."

"You are there for me in ways that I'd never expect you to be,” Park has also previously written about Collins. “To be candid, these past couple months working in Paris while navigating my health and new norm of energy have been incredibly difficult for me. But having you by my side and uplifting me, as you always have Lily, has given me the strength to persevere in times when I need it most. You do this for so many around you Lils. Proud of you this year, and for so many to come."

Emily in Paris season four part one is available to watch now, with part two set for release on September 12th 2024.

We will continue to update this story.