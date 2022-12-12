Adele opens up about therapy after split from ex Simon Konecki

Adele (opens in new tab) has candidly discussed her experience with anxiety in previous years, but she has recently opened up about seeking help from a therapist.

The Hello hitmaker has admitted she had extensive therapy sessions during her divorce from ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

The former couple, who share 10-year-old son Angelo, split in 2019 after eight years together.

Speaking during her Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele, the 34-year-old singer said to the audience: "Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce I was basically having, like, five therapy sessions a day.

"But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behaviour and the things I would say and it’s because I would always fall back on my therapist."

Adele has since moved on and is dating Rich Paul (opens in new tab), and has even spoken about expanding her family in the future (opens in new tab).

Adele shared that she has continued therapy to "hold herself accountable", and make sure she is her best self.

She continued: "I started having therapy again because I went a few years without it. I needed to start.

"But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything."

Adele has revealed she still feels anxious taking to the stage (opens in new tab), and performing live "terrifies" her, which was a topic she discussed in her most recent therapy sessions.

She said: "My whole therapy session this week was really interesting. It was about these shows.

"I always get so emotional. I love making music, but there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread.

"That is why I am not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it. But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life."