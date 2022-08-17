Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

So...... is she engaged?

It’s pretty common knowledge that Adele likes to keep her private life, well, private. The globally-renowned singer has been known to go to pretty extreme measures to make sure the paparazzi and press don’t know the ins and outs of her love life – and who blames her?

That said, the singer does occasionally open up about her relationship, recently publically confirming her new relationship with Rich Paul and making things Instagram official.

Speaking to Elle in her recent cover shoot, the star opened up and shared a rare insight into their relationship, addressing whether the pair are engaged.

“I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him,” the singer said in her cover interview.

So, will they be tying the knot any time soon? Short answer: yes, she thinks they will.

When asked if she wants to get married again, Adele replied: “Yes, absolutely.”

Is she currently engaged? “Well! Well. Well, I’m not married,’ she said, and started to laugh. “I’m not married. I’m not married. I’m not married! I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

Later on in the interview, she confirmed, “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewellery, boy!”

She’s spoken previously about how she’d love to have more children – so we wonder if little ones might be on the cards too?

A little bit about Paul – he’s the founder of the management company Klutch Sports Group, which has globally renowned basketball stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and John Wall under its management.

This comes after the star had to cancel her Vegas residency earlier this year just days before fans were due to arrive. She’s since addressed her heartbreak at the cancellation, explaining that cancelling the shows was “the worst moment in her career, by far.” “It was devastating,” she continues but maintained that it had to be done to make sure the show had intimacy, spirit and the soul she is so well known for.

What else is on the cards for the pop superstar this year? It’s rumoured that a tell-all documentary is on the cards. Watch this space..