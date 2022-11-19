Adele felt ‘highly emotional’ before her Las Vegas residency debut

Adele - who has confirmed how to pronounce her name (opens in new tab) - has kicked off her hotly anticipated Las Vegas residency, after she cancelled the string of shows last minute due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hello hitmaker was due to take to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on 21 January 2022, until 16 April, but at the eleventh hour was forced to cancel the show, which caused quite the upset with fans who had travelled far and wide to watch the singing sensation helm the show.

Adele (opens in new tab) has since rescheduled her 24-long show schedule - plus an extra eight dates - running from 18 November to 15 March 2023.

After being one of the most talked about events in the music calendar, Adele finally took to the stage to belt out her hit records.

However, the 34-year-old songstress was riddled with nerves prior to gracing the stage.

She shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram prior to the show, in which she wrote: "I’m feeling all sorts as I write this. I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited.

“I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job.

“But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow! I can’t wait to see you out there x.”

However, all seemed to go better than expected for the power house - who has son Angelo with ex Simon Konecki (opens in new tab) - as she received a standing ovation from the audience.

Even Adele admitted her debut show was "perfect", The Guardian (opens in new tab)has reported.

Speaking in the midst of her set, Adele said: "Thank you so much for coming back to me. It looks just like I imagined it would. It’s just perfect, thank you.

“I don’t get to go off stage for about 50 minutes so I’m going to have s****y face of streaked makeup for the whole first part of the show

"I’m so nervous and I’m so scared and I’m so happy. It might be a bit wobbly at times because my nerves are out of control ... it’s a bloody massive week for me this week. It’s the Walking Dead finale on Sunday!

“It’s opening night, it’s the Walking Dead, it’s the Grammys and it’s the World Cup, f***ing hell, there’s a lot going on.”