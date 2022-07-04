Adele would ‘love’ to have more children

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Rich Paul is also on board

Adele has revealed she would “definitely love” to have more children.

The Hello hitmaker has nine-year-old son Angelo with her former husband Simon Konecki, but has admitted she would like to expand her family in the future.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the 34-year-old powerhouse – who recently came under fire for cancelling her Las Vegas tour – said: “I would definitely love a couple more kids. It would be wonderful. If not, I’ve got Angelo.”

Adele is currently dating Rich Paul who has three children from a previous relationship.

The 40-year-old sports agent would also be open to having more children, and believes he would be a “different dad” now he is older than he was when he was younger.

He previously told E! News: “As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough.

“But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I’m looking forward to being a different dad.

“Oftentimes as you’re building a business, you’re on the go, you’re moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye.

“Next thing, you know, they’re walking and they’re riding the bike, running and flipping around and that’s the problem.”

“You know, I have a daughter that’s a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life.

“I’m really looking forward to being an older dad.”

Meanwhile, Adele has insisted she is still amicable with her ex Simon – who she split from in 2019 but finalised their divorce earlier this year – for the sake of her son.

“It was never really tricky because we’re such good friends and over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life.

“There are no issues and there were no issues, so I guess it was easier to make sure that didn’t happen, but I was blessed with them, and him, [Simon] he’s just the best, you know. And I definitely approached it all with grace and that really paid off”, she told BBC Radio 4.