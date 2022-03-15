Adele’s $60 million Beverly Hills mansion is ‘high risk threat from earthquakes’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Adele’s Beverly Hills mansion is reportedly at “high risk” of earthquakes as it is located in a “potentially hazardous area”.

The Hello hitmaker bought the $60 million mansion from Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone back in January this year, however, the location of the property is in an “active fault near-source zone”, which is susceptible to earthquakes.

The survey from Los Angeles authorities allegedly show the 33-year-old singer’s home is in a dangerous location being on a hillside.

The Sun Online previously reported, the California Geological Survey in 2014 reported the home on the hillside is within an “active fault”, which could generate a seven quake.

In the “seismic hazards” section of the survey it states there could be a risk of a landslide if any disaster struck the area, especially the left side of the site that overlooks the glamorous city.

To protect the residents and the area, a seismic shut off valve for gas has been installed to prevent any explosions, in the worst case scenario.

However,t hat is not all.

The 3.47 acre estate is also said to be in a “very high fire hazard severity zone”, which is worrying considering the weather in California during springtime is dry, windy and hot, and factors contributing to wildfires.

The property boasts 21,000 square feet of living space, it has eight bedrooms, as well as 12 bathrooms, and is located in the Beverly Park community, which has heavy security and is guard gated.

It also boasts a theatre, a library, golf putting course, as well as an art studio and cigar room.

There are also said to be healht and fitness facilities too, including a gym, sauna, steam room, and infinity pool, as well as a custom bar.

Adele purchased the property for £42million earlier this year, which was almost a 50% reduction from the original £81 million price tag it held last year.

Adele’s neighbours are said to be actor Denzel Washington, as well as fellow musician Justin Bieber and model wife Hailey Bieber.

However, this is not Adele’s only humble abode, as she is said to own three properties in gated communities in Beverly Hills.