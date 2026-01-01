Regenerative Procedures Like Exosomes Are Coming for Our Hair in 2026

As someone who's been on a decades-long hair journey, I am always on the lookout for innovations that can heal my damaged strands, after years of bleaching and excess heat. In 2026, it appears I will be in luck: experts predict this will very much be the year of restorative haircare. So, here's what you need to know about the trend, and how to get on board in the next 12 months.

From skin regeneration to hair rejuvenation

2025 was undoubtedly the year of skin regeneration. Aesthetic trends moved away from 'obvious' looking filler and Botox towards treatments that prioritised longevity and overall skin health, such as polynucleotides and lasers. In 2026, experts predict, this will flow across to haircare and the way we approach our hair health as a whole.

"After the hype of 2025’s regenerative treatments for the face and body, attention is beginning to shift to the scalp. Skin and hair exist within the same regenerative continuum, and you cannot meaningfully treat one without considering the other," says Dr Marwa Ali of Harrods Wellness Clinic. "In 2026, hair will be treated with the same intelligence and intention as skin, proactively, clinically, and with long-term health in mind."

From a trichologist's POV, Hannah Gaboardi, Viviscal's ambassador, has also seen a clear shift. "Patients are becoming far more aware of hair restoration and scalp health, and more mindful of the damage caused by repeated bleaching, keratin treatments, relaxers and long-term extensions. More people are choosing to step away from these practices and focus instead on repairing, strengthening and restoring their hair from the root."

What exactly is regenerative haircare?

Experts have confirmed there has been a clear shift in the way we view hair health, and that this will manifest in the next 12 months. But what exactly is going on?

The term 'hair restoration' (or 'hair rejuvenation') largely refers to the way we approach scalp and hair health as a whole, but perhaps more specifically, referring to professional treatments that can help with issues such as hair loss, scalp problems and slow growth. The goal is to target these issues with longevity in mind. "Hair restoration is no longer about quick fixes or covering up thinning, it’s about internal testing, scalp health and personalised treatment plans," confirms Gaboardi.

Treatment-wise, this can look like things such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP), laser and exosomes for hair. The latter, Gaboardi says, is her personal favourite: "Exosomes are a next-generation regenerative treatment that delivers powerful growth signals to the follicles, helping to reduce inflammation and encourage hair regeneration. They are great for people who may lack the natural body’s growth factors and need an external factor."

Exosomes are even more effective when used in conjunction with PRP, adds Dr Ali, who describes it as "a personalised biological treatment that works with the body’s natural repair mechanisms to rebuild scalp health and support stronger hair growth." She explains that this kind of scalp therapy "uses your own blood, concentrated with growth factors, to improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and stimulate dormant hair follicles."

Who does it work for?

Wondering if you're a good candidate for a restorative hair 'journey' in the new year? First, says Dr Ali, you must be over the age of 20 to get certain treatments, and you would be looking specifically to strengthen, restore or maintain the hair and scalp. "These treatments are both preventative and restorative, making them an intelligent investment in long-term hair health," she notes. "Supporting the scalp early allows us to protect follicle function, preserve density, and maintain hair vitality over time. It is proactive self-care, done well."

But if you're not quite ready to opt for professional treatments, you can still get in on the trend. First, prioritise products that nourish and repair hair, like bond treatments. Stay away from heat where you can, and avoid colouring hair too frequently. Internally, says Gaboardi, it's about maintaining a healthy diet and supplementing when needed. "Nutrients such as protein, iron, zinc, biotin, vitamins A and E, and omega-3 fatty acids are essential for maintaining healthy hair growth, strength, and texture. Protein, in particular, is a building block for hair, and its deficiency can lead to hair thinning and loss. Iron supports the delivery of oxygen to hair follicles, while zinc aids in hair tissue repair. Biotin is crucial for keratin production, a protein that forms the structure of hair."

For more personalised advice about your specific haircare journey, speaking to a trichologist is recommended.

