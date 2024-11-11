I've never met anyone with a bad word to say about this French skincare brand—these 9 products are elite

As a beauty editor, I know there are a handful of brand whose products I have to stash away quickly as soon as they land of my desk. Why? Because when I have given friends and family the few samples I'm willing to share with them, they love them so much I know they're going to want more. One of these brands is Caudalie. In fact, some of the Cauadalie products I have gifted to friends and family were adored so much that they've gone on to purchase back-up after back-up.

One of the very best French beauty brands out there, Caudalie marries performance and experience beautifully, giving results (hello, Caudalie Resveratrol Lift Serum) without compromising on the experience of using them.

If you're unfamiliar, Caudalie was born in 1995 after Mathilde and Bertrand Thomas met Professor Joseph Vercauteren who was laboratory director of the Pharmacy University of Bordeaux. During a visit to the Thomas's vineyard, Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Professor Vercauteren made them aware of how high in antioxidants grape seeds were.

The brand—named Caudalie after the measurement of wine lingering on the palate—launched with three products and has since become one of the most popular French skincare brands out there. Since then, it has gone on to become a French Pharmacy classic, along with the likes of La Roche-Posay, Vichy and Avène.

Want to try the brand for the first time or rediscover new favourites? Although it has proven exceptionally hard to narrow down, I have compiled an edit of the 9 best Caudalie products out there (and, trust me, they're some of the best on the market).

1. Caudalie Premier Cru The Rich Cream

Reasons to buy + A great all-rounder if you don't want lots of different products + A little goes a long way + Refills available Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive

The Premier Cru cream is a brilliant all-rounder facial moisturiser. It's been designed to target multiple concerns, including fine lines, dark spots and dryness, without compromising on the luxurious night cream feel. The texture is rich without feeling overly heavy. It leaves a slight film on the skin for a few minutes (which I personally love at night), but this dissipates soon enough. The packaging is hefty and luxe, which is great because you can buy refills for the tub, and since the original packaging is well-built, it'll last well.

2. Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Dark Spot Serum

Reasons to buy + Works beautifully under make-up Reasons to avoid - Likely not strong enough for severe hyperpigmentation

This is one of the few dark spot serums that yields results for me without being irritating on the skin and a total pain to use. I find that a lot of others aren't enjoyable to use, but I love applying this. It includes ingredients that create an instant brightening effect that makes it a brilliant serum to use before SPF and make-up. I will say, though, this is for more minor hyperpigmentation and dark spots. If you have severe pigmentation issues that you want to address, you're going to need something stronger so visit a dermatologist who can help with prescribed ingredients and treatments. However, if you want general brightening with a product that's lightweight and a joy to use, this is your ticket.

3. Caudalie Vinotherapist Nourishing Body Lotion

Reasons to buy + Lightweight formula + Fast absorbing + 400ml pump bottle version available Reasons to avoid - Not suitable to those sensitive to fragrance

If the reason you don't like using moisturiser for your body is because it doesn't soak in then get on this. The body lotion formula is cream-gel so sinks into the skin almost instantly and leaves no greasy film. Despite being lightweight, it's still incredibly hydrating. It's ever so slightly scented with delicate florals, which is really fresh and never overpowering.

4. Caudalie Vinoclean Makeup Removing Cleansing Oil

Reasons to buy + Great if you wear make-up + Smells beautiful Reasons to avoid - Must be removed with muslin cloth to avoid residue

I love an oil cleanser, including this one. It's brilliant when used on dry skin to melt away make-up and then emulsify with some water before removing with a muslin cloth. Since it's an oil, it must be removed properly to make sure you don't get a build-up, which can lead to breakouts. As with all Caudalie products, this smells beautiful.

6. Caudalie VinoHydra Hyaluronic Serum

Reasons to buy + Great if you don't like sticky hyaluronic acids Reasons to avoid - Is fragranced so not everyone can use it

Despite hyaluronic acid being in so many products, it's difficult to find one that I actually love—they're often quite sticky and don't sit nicely under make-up. This one obviously has neither of those traits. It's lightweight, soaks into the skin well, isn't sticky in the slightest and has a lovely scent. The formula also contains grape, which contains antioxidant-rich polyphenols, ideal for the morning to help protect the skin against free radical damage (essentially, it helps your sunscreen work harder).

7. Caudalie Vinosun Protect Lightweight Cream SPF50+

Reasons to buy + Fragrance-free so is great for sensitive skin + Fluid texture is great for all skin types Reasons to avoid - Doesn't smell the best

Sunscreens that you actually enjoy using are not easy to find so when a formula is lightweight and sits well under make-up, it's worth shouting about. True to its name, this is a fluid formula so doesn't feel heavy on the skin. It is worth noting that it doesn't have the best smell on first application, but I find this dissipates.

8. Caudalie Thé des Vignes Fresh Fragrance

Reasons to buy + Elegant floral scent + Easy to wear and slim bottle that fits into a bag for daytime top-ups Reasons to avoid - Could be longer lasting

I didn't expect to like this fragrance as much as I do. It contains notes of white musk, neroli, ginger, orange blossom and jasmine, making it fresh and delicate. Created by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier, this fragrance is elegant, easy to wear and makes for an affordable signature scent. Combine it with the other body products from the same fragrance for a longer-lasting scent.

Reasons to buy + Soaks in quickly and leaves no residue + Lovely scent Reasons to avoid - More expensive than other foot creams

I didn't know I could love a foot cream so much. This is incredibly thick but soaks into the skin super quickly and leaves zero residue. If you want to relieve cracked skin quickly, coat your feet and then pop on some thin soaks while it works its magic. They'll feel brand new by the morning.

I also love the hand cream from the same line but often find myself using this on my hands, too. It's definitely expensive for a foot cream but if you want something that works incredibly well, it's well worth it.