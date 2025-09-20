If You Want Silky Smooth, Bump-Free Skin, You Need to Incorporate Actives Into Your Daily Shower—Here’s How

Move over baths! Thanks to the rise of trends like "the everything shower" and buzzy videos over on #ShowerTok, our humble daily shower has become as luxurious as the Sunday night soak.

From lymphatic-friendly dry brushing to all-over exfoliation, when crafted with self-care in mind, the shower is now an extension of our skincare routines. Beyond a convenient cleanse, it’s a ritual that, alongside its practicalities, can provide an invigorating start to the day or a bookend to an evening. Perhaps more crucially, it's also the first line of defence for body skin concerns like acne, ingrown hairs and uneven skin tone. It's why many beauty brands have ramped up their in-shower offerings with skincare actives over the past few years. Just like how formulations of traditional face skincare options rely on actives like vitamin C for brightening or niacinamide for better tone and hydration, this new era of shower gels, washes and scrubs are a pathway to the same results but from head to toe.

So, using actives in your shower routine can be transformative, but if you want the best results, you need to pay attention to the order in which you apply them. We consulted consultant dermatologist and Joonbyrd founder, Dr Alexis Granite, to get the 411.

Why should we be using actives in our shower routines?

“With all of the interest in facial skincare actives, it was only a matter of time before that thinking extended to the body,” explains Dr Alexis Granite. “96 per cent of your skin is below your chin, and concerns like acne, uneven tone, dryness, and rough texture are very common on the body. Until recently, most available body wash products were largely functional cleansers. Incorporating proven actives into body washes gives people an easy, habitual way to support their skin and address specific concerns,” adds the dermatologist.

How do actives work differently on our body versus our face?

According to Dr Alexis Granite, many of the benefits crossover seamlessly. “The fundamental mechanism of action is the same for skincare ingredients, whether on the face or body. Glycolic acid will still exfoliate, salicylic acid will still help unclog pores, but the skin on the body is thicker and often less sensitive than facial skin. This means body skin can tolerate stronger ingredient concentrations." It also means that it might take longer to see results.

How should we be using actives in our shower routine?

For the best results, Dr Granite says that after lathering your active body wash or gel, it’s important to “leave the product on the skin for a minute or so before rinsing to give the ingredients time to work.” Despite how tempting and natural it may feel in the shower, the brand founder says that when using actives in your routine, “you don’t need to scrub hard—let the actives do the work”.

In terms of day versus night shower use, Dr Granite explains that “using actives at night is beneficial, as that is when the skin naturally repairs itself and it also avoids potential sensitivity if you’re exposed to the sun right afterwards.” However, like with facial skincare, if you're thinking of starting to use actives in the shower, the dermatologist says it’s important to remember to always follow with a hydrating body lotion or cream to maintain the skin barrier. Plus, remember that sustainable results are reliant on consistency, rather than intensity."

Overall, when adopting actives into your daily shower routine, you should expect “smoother, softer skin and improvement in texture with regular use”, explains Dr Granite. However, when deciding on what actives to look for in shower gels and washes, it’s important to opt for the right actives for each skin concern.

For instance, glycolic and mandelic acids gently exfoliate, which makes them perfect for “helping with dullness, uneven tone and keratosis pilaris—the little ‘chicken skin’ bumps on arms and thighs. Whereas salicylic acid penetrates pores and is particularly effective for body acne, especially on the back and chest.”

Who should avoid incorporating actives into their daily shower?

“Anyone with very sensitive skin, active eczema, psoriasis or open wounds should avoid exfoliating actives, as they can worsen irritation,” says Dr Granite, adding that anyone who is pregnant or breastfeeding should also err on the side of caution. “Check labels carefully, as some active ingredients are not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding individuals, and if you’re already using potent leave-on actives elsewhere in your routine, layering them with high-strength washes can sometimes lead to over-exfoliation"



Now you're all clued up on how to use actives effectively in your shower routine, scroll on to shop our favourite product picks.