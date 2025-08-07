This Self-Tan with SPF30 Tackles Two of Summer’s Most Laborious Beauty Tasks at Once

I really love a multi-tasking product. Not only do they take up less valuable space in my ever-bulging makeup bag, but they also save me time and money. So if a beauty product doubles up on jobs, i'm usually a fan from the get-go.

I went on a family staycation earlier this month, and as I knew that my car would be filled to the brim with the endless amount of things my children would need for a few nights away, when it came to my skincare and cosmetics I made sure that I only packed items that were multi-use. This included my usual double-duty favourites like a lip and cheek stain and a tinted moisturiser, but I also stashed the new Green People Glow & Protect SPF30 in my bag to try too. This clever newbie is a self-tan with SPF, so I planned to slather it on each morning before heading out, knowing that I’d be ticking-off two laborious summer jobs at once, and all with just one bottle.

I’ve been a long-time fan of Green People for gentle day creams and cleansing products so I had high hopes, but it's the first tanner that i'd used from the organic brand, and I really wasn’t sure what to expect. I put it to the test by using it daily during the first half of my week away, and I’m very pleased to report that I was massively impressed—it really was perfect for pepping up my skin for a few days in the sun.

(Image credit: Green People)

I applied the self-tan with SPF to both my face and body each morning for three days and found that it built up a very soft and light kind of sun-kissed colour on my naturally pale skin, that started to show on day two. The colour pay-off wasn’t as deep as some other gradual tanners I love like Garnier Summer Body and might not make a huge difference to those with darker skin tones, but for me it created a lovely, subtle kind of glow on my limbs that really lifted my cooler complexion without any orange-y tinge, and I found that the colour stuck around for a good couple of days too.

My Skin Before...

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

My Skin After...

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

As well as building sunny colour on my skin, this cream also kept it safe as it contains broad spectrum SPF30 to protect from both UVA and UVB rays. It’s designed to be applied onto skin 30mins before going outside and promises to protect for the standard 2-3 hours. This was perfect for starting the day and then I topped up my coverage with a quick spritz of Ultra Violette Preen Screen SPF50 Reapplication Mist while I was out and about.

As with the rest of the range from the natural-based brand, the multi-tasking cream nourishes and cares for skin brilliantly. The formula contains a hero blend of hydrating hyaluronic acid, calming aloe vera and soothing green tea to soften and smooth skin to keep it in top condition, while also working it's magic with colour and protection. It uses DHA and Erythrulose to build the tan tint but it's designed to be extra gentle and promises to be safe for even sensitive skin types. It also contains natural oils to help it to glide over skin easily (and keep dreaded streaks at bay!) and gives the cream a lovely soft botanical smell too—the scent feels very uplifting and fresh while you apply but it doesn’t linger or feel overpowering, and its much nicer than the traditional biscuit-y aroma that often comes with tanners.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

While it may not be as stylish and fun to look at as some of the other skincare on my bathroom shelves, the understated and straight-forward white and orange tube looks chic enough, and the pump applicator is easy to use and lets out just the right amount of product with each squeeze. This meant I didn’t overload with cream and it avoided any waste or mess.

I really enjoyed using the product but the only issue I had with it was the slightly thicker texture of the cream. It has a pale yellow colour to it which blended invisibly but the heavier consistency of the lotion took a couple of minutes to rub in fully. It wasn’t the speediest application compared to some other gradual products I’ve used, but because it does do two jobs in one, I still saved time compared to applying both tan and my SPF before heading out the door. It also meant that I didn't have to load up my skin with two separate products during the hot weather, so I avoided any uncomfortable stickiness too.

The thicker consistency also meant that I applied it much more sparingly over my face—I rubbed just a pea sized amount between my hands and pressed and patted it over my skin, rather than swiping it over too heavily, and I found it really worked to lift my complexion without over-loading it.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

As I mentioned, I used this self-tan with SPF for a few consecutive mornings and by day three I had the perfect level of streak-free, soft golden colour on my skin that stuck around well – even after a day spent building sandcastles on the beach and splashing about in the sea. While it won't be the tanning product that i'd reach for if I’m in a hurry to apply, I love that it doubled up on two jobs at once and that it can be used from top to toe – it was perfect for my coastal getaway and I will definitely be applying this colour-meets-care product over the last few weeks of summer too. This one is called 'Glow & Protect' and it really does do both brilliantly.