As someone who was diagnosed with PCOS ten years ago, I can tell you for a fact that, as far as skincare goes, my journey has been far from smooth. From dealing with persistent flare-ups to combating non-stop breakouts, I know that navigating PCOS isn't easy (especially when dealing with other side effects like insulin resistance—but I'll save that for another time).

I'm not exaggerating when I say that it took me years to curate a skincare routine that actually works. I spent far too long overwhelming my skin with actives in a desperate bid to cure my acne, instead of focusing on gentle yet practical solutions that wouldn't compromise its essential moisture barrier.

According to Dr. Christine Hall , K-Beauty expert and general practitioner in medical aesthetics at TakTouk Clinic, "PCOS or polycystic ovarian syndrome is a condition with multiple symptoms including manifestations on the skin."

"It leads to higher levels of the male hormone androgen, which stimulates oil production and can cause congestion and breakouts, particularly around the lower face. These outbreaks are common around the menstrual cycle and the spots are often painful, deep and take longer to resolve," she explains

Dr. Hall also shares that "PCOS can also lead to increased hair growth on the face, hair, back and buttocks as well as hair thinning on the scalp. Many women also experience something called ‘acanthosis nigricans’ (dark velvety areas of skin around areas like the neck and under arms as a result of insulin resistance)."

That said, not every person with PCOS will benefit from the same skincare routine and there are a number of other factors worth keeping in mind, such as your skin type, any hereditary conditions or your skin's sensitivity. Below, I've taken the time to quiz Dr. Hall on everything you need to know (and avoid) when it comes to curating a PCOS-friendly skincare routine.

1. Keep your routine simple and barrier-focused

First and foremost, Dr. Hall suggests not overcomplicating your regimen. "Gentle cleansing, light chemical exfoliation with salicylic or mandelic acid, and consistent hydration are key," she says.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Avoid stripping the skin, as when the barrier is compromised, oil production and inflammation can worsen. Most importantly, daily SPF is essential to prevent pigmentation."

If your breakouts and acne are persistent, Dr. Hall recommends focusing on ingredients like salicylic acid, hypochlorous solution and topical retinoids.

2. If breakouts are severe, consider prescription medications

Although using the right formulas certainly helps, Dr. Hall still reiterates that in more severe cases of PCOS, you might want to consider other ways to approach the issue.

"In cases where problematic skin is severe or affecting your quality of life, seeing your GP can be helpful, where prescription medications like spironolactone and the oral contraceptive pill can be helpful," she adds.

3. While skincare can help manage breakouts, it can’t resolve PCOS

"PCOS isn't purely an issue related to the menstrual cycle; it affects the whole body, including the skin," reiterates Dr. Hall. "Symptoms vary widely, so not all women experience the same issues. And while skincare can help manage breakouts, it can’t resolve PCOS without addressing hormonal imbalances medically."

5. Avoid over-exfoliating and don't skip on moisturising

As tempting as it may be, over-exfoliating (be it through using chemical or physical formulas) won't be doing your skin any favours. According to Dr. Hall, "it can worsen oil imbalance and compromise the skin barrier, leading to redness and breakouts."

"Don’t skip moisturiser either: dehydration can increase sebum production. Just make sure you opt for something that is oil-free if acne and breakouts are a larger concern," she adds. "And make sure to introduce stronger actives gradually, and always perform a patch test. That way you know which products will suit your skin type the best," she adds.

Best skincare formulas to try in a PCOS-friendly skincare routine