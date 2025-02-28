If you've ever suffered with acne, you know how frustrating it can be. Thankfully, the skincare industry has come a long way since my teenage years of gritty face scrubs and stripping toners, but blemish-prone skin still requires some added TLC to keep it at bay. Enter: the best acne devices—amongst the best acne treatments you can do from the comfort of your own home.

I had very bad acne as a teenager, leading me to try pretty much every medication available in a desperate bid to get rid of it. I eventually used Accutane at university which totally transformed my complexion, but even as an adult, I still get breakouts around my chin and pretty bad scarring that can take months to fade.

Developing a meticulous skincare routine for acne has done some heavy lifting, but I've always been searching for something a little more powerful to treat my blemishes without spending a fortune on salon treatments. Several months after LED acne tools entered my life, I can confirm they are the simple, comfortable, and very effective blemish remedy that I now don't go a day without using.

"Blue LED light helps clear acne by killing acne-causing bacteria and reducing inflammation. It’s a gentle, non-invasive way to treat breakouts without harsh chemicals, promoting clearer skin over time," explains Amy Frith, Aesthetician and Brand Founder of BASE SKNCARE. So they're also a brilliant option if you have sensitive skin that can't tolerate too many acne-targeting products.

So, from the best LED masks to tiny handheld wands, these are the acne devices that the MC UK team have found actually made a difference to stubborn, acne-prone skin.

(Image credit: Future)

Do acne devices actually work?

It's easy to be convinced by marketing, so I asked a skincare expert if devices targeted towards acne-prone skin can really make a difference. The answer was an emphatic yes, so you can be confident investing in one of these tools. However, patience is key.

"They are not a quick or magic fix," warns Dr Eteri Kenkadze, Specialist Dermatologist at Evolution Clinic. "Blue light can help to kill the bacteria that can cause acne flare-ups and red light helps to reduce inflammation and helps with healing.

"If you are consistent with them, such as using them a few times a week, you might see fewer flare-ups and less redness and irritation, but this will also vary with each individual. However, they work best when paired with a strong, strict skincare routine. It’s important to cleanse your skin thoroughly, use acne-recommended treatments, and always keep your skin hydrated."

If you have particularly severe acne, you should consider seeing a professional dermatologist. "It’s also a good idea to have in-clinic treatments with a registered professional who can tailor treatments to your specific needs. Treatments that combine higher-powered tools and clinic-grade skincare are a way to see greater results over a shorter period of time," explains Kenkadze.

But if you want to go for a more affordable option or treat your skin from the comfort of your own home, these devices are a fantastic place to start.

The best acne devices, tried and tested

1. Project E LumaLux Face Pro LED Light Therapy Mask

(Image credit: Project E)

Project E LumaLux Face Pro LED Light Therapy Mask Today's Best Deals £309 at Project E Reasons to buy + Comfortable to wear + Only takes three minutes + Multiple settings Reasons to avoid - Not for targeted blemish control

I have been using the Project E LED mask every night for a few months now, and I'm hooked. It has seven different settings, one of which is for blemish control that helps to treat and prevent acne, whilst other options include soothing inflammation and scarring, treating hyperpigmentation, removing impurities, treating irritation, and improving skin texture—and that's only a few of the highlights.

It only takes three minutes to do a treatment, so it couldn't be easier to slot into your routine, and the hands-free mask is comfortable to lounge around in. Since using the LumaLux, I have definitely noticed a reduction in the number of blemishes popping up on my skin, as well as an overall improvement in my skin tone.

Since it's a full face mask, it works to treat the whole face rather than specific areas, which might not be necessary for everyone. However, despite my breakouts being fairly concentrated in one area, I like having the benefits across my whole face, and using the red LED setting to boost collagen production too. It doesn't come cheap, but considering the amount of treatments it provides, I'd say it's more than worth it.

2. FaceGym Acne Light Shot

(Image credit: Space NK)

FaceGym Acne Light Shot Today's Best Deals £63 at FaceGym Reasons to buy + More affordable device + Great for concentrated treatment + Easy to travel with Reasons to avoid - Can only be used on one area at a time

If you want a small tool to target a specific problem area, the FaceGym Acne Light Shot does just that. It's very compact and lightweight, making it a dream to travel with, and it comes with handy stickers so you can use it entirely hands-free. The curved shape means it fits perfectly on your chin, cheeks and forehead, and it's very intuitive to use. The blue light therapy is used to battle existing acne and reduce the risk of future breakouts, and I definitely noticed a difference after using it regularly on my problem areas.

The stickers that you use to attach it to your face are comfortable to apply and remove (think double sided tape but slightly less adhesive), but some might not like the feeling of it stuck to their skin. It also takes 20 minutes per treatment, which is slightly longer than some other tools, but thanks to the fuss-free wear it's easy to carry on with your day whilst using it. If you have a specific acne problem area and you don't want to spend hundreds on an LED mask, this is a budget-friendly option that still packs a punch.

3. CurrentBody Anti-Blemish LED Light Therapy Face Mask

(Image credit: CurrentBody)

CurrentBody Anti-Blemish LED Light Therapy Face Mask Today's Best Deals £299 at CurrentBody Reasons to buy + Features both blue and red LED wavelengths + Results in six weeks + Ten minute treatment Reasons to avoid - Only one mode

This CurrentBody mask is what first inspired me to try out more acne-targeting tech, as I was thoroughly impressed by the results it gave me. It only has one mode, which works to eliminate bacteria, control oil production and calm redness and irritation, but that's exactly what my acne-prone skin needs. It is very soft and comfortable to wear, and treatments only take ten minutes, so it's another one that's easy to find time for.

After several weeks, I definitely noticed fewer active breakouts on my chin, as well as less redness overall. It is slightly cheaper than some other LED masks on the market, and there's no faffing around thanks to the ontargeted acne mode. It might not offer the versatility of masks with multiple settings, but acne is the only thing I need to target at the moment, so it's ideal for me.

4. Project E Blue LED+ Acne Light Therapy Wand

(Image credit: Project E)

Project E Blue LED+ Acne Light Therapy Wand Today's Best Deals £109 at Project E Reasons to buy + Treats both face and body + Contact-free treatment + Cheaper than a mask Reasons to avoid - Flat surface isn't the most comfortable around curves of the face

If you're after something that's more targeted than a mask but covers bigger areas than a mini light, Project E's light therapy wand is the ideal size. It turns on with a simple click of a button and you can choose between continuous treatment or a pulse setting, which allows you to move it around different areas. I love that it can be used on both the face and body, which you don't get with LED masks.

This wand promises to reduce signs of active acne in one treatment and treats acne at all life stages from inflammation to redness and scarring, so you can use it at any stage. The brand suggests you use it four times a week, with a ten-minute treatment time, which is pretty standard for acne devices. This is great if you don't want something you have to use every single day and want a tool that works fast.

It comes with goggles to protect your eyes, and you'll want to use them. I couldn't believe how bright the lights were, and I learnt the hard way that it does hurt if you look directly at the tool. But this power is what makes it so effective (but entirely painless, of course), and I found my spots were less angry after the first couple of treatments. It's also 1/3 of the price of a mask, so it's a good option if you don't want to spend too much. But again, it only has the one acne-zapping setting.

5. TheraBody TheraFace Mask

(Image credit: Healf)

TheraBody TheraFace Mask Today's Best Deals £549 at Healf Reasons to buy + Very speedy treatment time + Professional-grade results + Reduces the appearance of fine lines and acne Reasons to avoid - No mouth hole

"I've only tested this for a few weeks, but I'm a BIG fan of the TheraBody LED mask so far. It has seventeen proprietary QX-Micro Motors and red, blue, red and infrared settings, all complemented by a soothing vibration therapy. You also don't need to use it for as long as other alternatives on the market - simply pop on for nine minutes a day and you're good to go," says Ally Head, our Senior Health and Sustainability Editor. The one thing to note is that it doesn't have a mouth hole, so if you get claustrophobic this may not be the best mask for you.

With Red, Red + Infrared, and Blue lights at work, it reduces the appearance of fine lines and acne whilst promoting smoother skin. So although it also only has one setting, it combines a few different technologies within it.

6. LUSTRE® ClearSkin SOLO

(Image credit: Lustre)

LUSTRE® ClearSkin SOLO Today's Best Deals £50.40 at Lustre (was £63) Reasons to buy + Medical grade technology + Targeted treatment + Hands-free Reasons to avoid - 20 minute treatment time

"This handy stick-on LED light is great for cystic or singular breakouts, as it targets one specific area of your face. It's also hands-free, meaning you kind of forget you're wearing it and can get on with cooking, working, or watching TV," says Head. It functions in a very similar way to the FaceGym tool, but can also be used on the body if that is a concern of yours.